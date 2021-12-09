UNAM. Obesity affects 8 out of 10 Mexicans

In Mexico, the obesity affects 8 out of 10 adults, which increases the risks of suffering type 2 diabetes, breast cancer and colon, hypertension, increased cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as gynecological and respiratory problems, said Dagmara Wrzecionkowska, an academic at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPyS) of the UNAM.

When giving the lecturea “Perception of obesity. Are our senses deceiving us? “, organized by the Institute of Social Research, highlighted the importance of talking about obesity, because sometimes the narrative focuses on the issue of aesthetics, leaving aside the health problems that this disorder generates.

He pointed out that in Mexico the combined prevalence (men and women) with overweight is 39.1 percent and obesity is 36.1 percent, and pointed out that 76 percent of them are affected by this problem, while in the case of men the number is lower: 40 percent are overweight and 32 percent obese.

He argued that there are various causes that provoke it, especially our behavior in the consumption of foods with high caloric content, sedentary lifestyle, “but we can also talk about the lack of education in caring for our health, as well as the role of beliefs, norms and attitudes towards food and physical activity ”.

He referred to the existence of studies that indicate that we are unaware of the weight range that we have. For example, 49 percent of overweight people were not aware of it, they thought they were normal weight (weight that is considered healthy). On the other hand, about 90 percent with obesity did not notice their condition.

And he said that only 9 percent of obese people, diagnosed by a health professional, perceived that they had obesity, although six percent of those not assessed were correctly identified as obese. Most of the population with this condition is not aware of those extra kilos.

Also read: PVEM promotes reform to curb childhood obesity and malnutrition

kl