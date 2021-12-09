turn in barter and version that brings Juan Ferney Otero closer

The Eagles of America and the clubs that make up the MX League In general, they are used to the unexpected twists of the Stove Soccer. That is to say, they are already prepared so that what was agreed upon by word of mouth, at any time could be reversed if there is no signed contract that supports the negotiations started.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

That, apparently, would be about to happen with the famous barter that the institution cream blue I was going to promote jointly with the Chivas of Guadalajara Come in Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna, a movement that eclipsed the news of Aztec soccer and that, by the way, took on more color as it was not denied by protagonists such as Emilio Azcárraga and Santiago Solari, in his recent public appearances.

What would be to cause the reversal of the barter between America and Chivas?

Although it is really not usual, the directive of the Eagles of America I would have heard the popular clamor of the fans cream blue, who by different means let it be known, for the most part, that he did not intend to see Uriel antuna being a member of the team that directs Santiago Solari. That is why, since Coapa, they would have already communicated that, at least on their part, at this moment they are in full doubt of moving forward.

The alternative of Stove Soccer so that the transaction does not fall

Regarding the alleged reversal of the Eagles in negotiation with the Chivas by Uriel antuna, in the last hours the solution emerged. As revealed by a source to Águilas Monumental, the directive would be evaluating a triangulation proposal that consists of: Sebastian Cordova to the cast of Guadalajara, Antuna to Santos Laguna and Juan Ferney Otero to the America.

Although Uriel Antuna does not reach America, Sebastián Córdova would go to Chivas in the same way

Despite the fact that at this time there is more talk of a barter cancellation, that only means that Uriel antuna will not get to wear the shirt of the Eagles of America. I mean, Sebastian Cordova and the Chivas of Guadalajara they maintain the conditions of the agreement to which they would have already reached, so it would only remain to coordinate how to compensate the institution cream blue for the pass.