Tsareena is detailed in Pokémon Unite: evolution, Unite Movement and much more – Nintenderos

After the launch of the mobile version, news with a new trailer and more along with a message with the arrival of Spanish and other information, in addition to adjustments in several playable characters, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite.

In this case, we have been able to know all the details about the arrival of Tsareena to the game, something that was confirmed a few days ago. Now its Unite Movement and more Pokémon-related content have been detailed for the holiday celebrations in the game.

You have it below:

Tsareena arrives at Pokémon UNITE ready to turn the fighting upside down. Now you can add this new balanced short-ranged Pokémon to your team, which will blast its way to victory with leaps, stomps, and flying kicks. At the beginning of the fight, you will have Bounsweet, who will evolve into Steenee with Lv. 4 and Tsareena with Lv. 6. Tsareena’s third consecutive Basic Attack becomes an empowered attack, dealing damage and temporarily reducing the Defense of opponents she pounces against. Bounsweet and Steenee have the Skill Skill, which allows them to decrease the duration of the effects of the restrictions they suffer. When Steenee evolves into Tsareena, Royal Presence replaces Clueless. In addition to decreasing the duration of the Restraint effects the Pokémon suffers, this ability causes the fourth move to have an additional effect after using an empowered attack or move three times. THE BOUNSWEET, STEENEE AND TSAREENA MOVEMENTS With Nv. 1 and Lv. 3, Bounsweet can learn the movements Sharp Blade Y Quick turn. Sharp Blade is an attack that deals damage to opponents by launching blades in the targeted direction. The critical strike rating of this move is higher than that of the basic attacks. With Quick Turn, Bounsweet rolls in the targeted direction, dealing damage to opponents in its path. When hitting this move, his movement speed is temporarily increased. When it reaches Lv. 5, Sharp Blade can be substituted for Triple Axel or Stomp. Triple Axel allows Steenee to deal damage to her opponents by delivering three spinning kicks in the selected direction. Damage dealt increases each time it hits an opponent, and after using the move, its attack speed temporarily increases based on the number of kicks delivered. When Tsareena uses Triple Axel while under the effect of the Royal Presence ability, she recovers HP each time she lands a kick. Stomp allows Steenee to propel herself into the air with a great leap and stomp down opponents. When hit, it deals damage and temporarily incapacitates them. When combining Stomp with the effect of Royal Presence, Tsareena recovers HP on landing one of her stomps. With Nv. 6, Steenee evolves into Tsareena, and Quick Turn can be substituted for Tropical Kick or Phyto-impulse. With Tropical Kick, Tsareena delivers a flying kick in the targeted direction, dealing damage to opponents while temporarily reducing their Attack. Opponents who touch the wake left by the movement also take damage and have their movement speed reduced for a moment. The effect of Tropical Kick in addition to that of the Royal Presence ability grants Tsareena a shield. Phytodrive causes Tsareena to slide in the indicated direction, dealing damage to opponents in her path, as well as temporarily slowing her movement speed. The Pokémon then turns around, dealing damage to opponents while knocking them back. When using Phytodrive while under the effect of Royal Presence, Tsareena will be protected with a shield. AERIAL QUEEN, TSAREENA’S UNITE MOVEMENT Show rivals who’s boss with Aerial Queen, Tsareena’s Unite movement, who learns with Lv. 9. With this attack, Tsareena lunges towards an opponent and delivers a flurry of flying kicks. Additionally, he recovers HP upon landing after the epic attack. Tsareena arrives wanting to take her throne. Run to the Unite Combat Committee store and get your Unite license.

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team fighting strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while They try to score more points than the opposing team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides on it, at this link.

