‘Tota’ Carbajal does not want León to be the team that ends 70 years without winning the Atlas

A mistake of his in 1951, coupled with a red-black victory against Chivas, meant the only title that the people of Guadalajara have in their history

Antonio ‘Tota’ Carbajal, former goalkeeper of Lion, says that he does not remember the error that caused the defeat of his team against Veracruz and gave him the title to the Atlas beyond 1951, but he does ask that his Panzas Verdes are not the team that ends the 70-year drought of the rojinegros.

“It may be that I was wrong, I am human. I’m honest, I don’t remember that game. I had a lot of mistakes as a goalkeeper and a lot of hits as well. From 1951 to date a long time has passed, I hope that León is not the team that ends that streak of the Atlas”, Antonio ‘Tota’ Carbajal, the mythical five Cups, tells ESPN Digital.

Seven kilometers from the León stadium, as support in a rehabilitation center for young people, far from the noise of the final between the esmeraldas and the rojinegros, is Antonio ‘la Tota’ Carbajal, who was blamed for an error in the season 1950 – 1951.

The goalkeeper who played five World Cups missed a shot by Peruvian Grimaldo González, which caused León’s defeat against Veracruz and made it possible for Atlas to emerge as champions by defeating Chivas, the only Academy title in its history.

“What a pleasure it is going to give me that the Lion comes out as champion. Atlas is now playing the Atlas way, they have a very well-armed team, but I hope it will be an attractive match, in which the León wins ”, says Antonio ‘la Tota’ Carbajal.

‘La Tota’ Carbajal is 92 years old and no longer goes to the stadium, because he lost his sight. Now he only listens to the matches of his emeralds on the radio and thus, glued to a horn, he hopes to hear how the Green Bellies surpass the Atlas, to avoid repeating a story similar to that of 70 years ago and that the Lion is not the one set that puts an end to the long drought of those of the Academy.