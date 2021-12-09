Tomorrow you can have an iPhone 12 and cheaper
With Christmas just around the corner, it is usually a good time to brand new mobile or give it away and have someone else launch it. However, the stock is usually limited and the prices are high, although it is not the case of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, which have juicy deals on Amazon that make them real bargains.
3 reasons why they are worth it
Although there are many reasons that make these terminals excellent devices, we believe that there are three that are above the rest and that we will detail below.
- Availability: This is the main reason why the offers that we are going to show you are interesting, given that the shortage of units available in these times is a serious problem and it is not usual to find stores that have stock to deliver them tomorrow.
- Price: of course, this factor is critical. IPhones are not cheap mobiles, so buying them at a discount is always an interesting option and at the moment it is a real possibility that you can take advantage of.
- They are still TOP: and is that, despite the departure of the new ones, the iPhone 12 are still high-end terminals with really interesting features. In fact, they aim to age quite well and remain fully functional devices for a few years.
The iPhone 12 and 12 mini offers
The first thing you should know is that, despite buying from Amazon, you have 2 years warranty that will be covered by Apple during the first and by Amazon itself during the second. All this with a return period of at least 30 days in case they do not convince you. Also, of course there is the fact that they are completely new and original, since they are marketed by Apple itself within this store.
With that said, at the time this article is published, there are deals on pretty much any iPhone 12 and 12 mini model. However, the most outstanding ones and with which you will save the most money are these:
- iPhone 12 mini:
- 128 GB in blue: 30 euros discount
- 256GB in blue, black, or purple: 70 euros discount
- iPhone 12:
- 256GB in purple: 70 euros discount
- 128GB in black, red, green, or purple white: 60 euros discount
- 256 GB in blue or white: 60 euros discount
- 256 GB in black: 50 euros discount
