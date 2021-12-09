Tom Hanks finally revealed what Forrest Gump said in his post-Vietnam speech

Paramount Pictures | Theo Wargo via Getty



Without a doubt,Forrest Gump (1994) is one of the most remembered and awarded films of the 90s. By itself, it has collected numerous fans in various generations, and in fact, it still manages to be perceived as valid today.

That emotional story of the boy “without expectations” who grew up to be a hero and a recognized figure throughout the United States, touched millions of hearts around the world. However, even today there are mysteries and curiosities to be solved around it.

With Forrest Gump’s innocence involved throughout the plot, knowing his opinions about his own surroundings was crucial to developing objective reflection.

Given this, there was always the question of what Forrest said in his “post-Vietnam” speech, when he was intercepted by an anti-war group near the Lincoln Memorial Center.

At the scene, a military man disconnects the audio cables so that Gump is not heard despite being surrounded by microphones. The sound is only reestablished when the good old Forrest finishes his speech, so the entire audience is lost from his words. Do you remember the scene?

After so many years of intrigue, Tom Hanks revealed in 2016 and exclusively for The Graham Norton Show, what his legendary character said at the time. The demonstration against the Vietnam War could have found its most emotional slogan in those words:

Well … I can only say one thing about the Vietnam War. Sometimes when people go to Vietnam, they come home to their moms, but without legs. And sometimes, they can’t even get home to their moms. That is a very bad thing. And that’s all I have to say about the Vietnam War. “

Although Forrest never delved into issues of geopolitics or diplomacy, he let see from the bottom of his heart all the harshness that he experienced in the Vietnam War. All of the above, remembering the death of his friend Bubba (Mykelti Williamson) and the fatal accident of Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise).

What do you think of Forrest’s words? An epic response, but at the same time, full of innocence. Should we reflect on a Gump level from time to time?

