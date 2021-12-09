Toluca: ups and downs. Antonio Ríos and Felipe Pardo are transferable

Editorial Mediotiempo

The “clean operation” in Toluca with Nacho ambriz as a new coach is underway and this Wednesday he reported the Losses of Antonio Ríos and Felipe Pardo, who join Rodrigo Salinas, José Juan Vázquez and Miguel Barbieri as the departures confirmed by the Red Devils for the Clausura 2022, in which they will seek to cut a 12-year drought.

The Cocho Rios He had all his career as a footballer with the Toluqueños, with whom debuted in the First Division at Clausura 2009 and he was the undisputed holder in obtaining the most recent title of the institution in the 2010 Bicentennial, although his participation was decreasing and in all of 2021 he barely played 12 games.

The Pipe Pardo had a short-lived second stage in Los Diablos during the Apertura 2021 with barely three games played and 88 minutes in total. Let us remember that the Mexicans were the ones who brought him to Mexico in 2019 and he was in three campaigns and then military with Pachuca.

Sambueza would be the next casualty in Toluca

The hours of Rubens Sambueza seem to be counted in Toluca because, according to the Argentine journalist, César Luis Merlo, in the midfielder’s environment they are clear that He will not continue in the scarlet club before the arrival of Nacho Ambriz as DT.

Both of them coincided in the Leon in 2019, where the Argentine had little activity and failed to establish a good relationship with the coach during the tournament that was at the institution. Although Rubens still has one more tournament under contract with Toluca, the Argentine would be clear that he would look for another Mexican team to continue his sports career, a situation that would not be disturbing him.