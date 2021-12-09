Tigres UANL asks for Alexis Vega and Chivas de Guadalajara would already have a price

Chivas de Guadalajara is heading into a new preseason with a view to Closing 2022. Even with him Opening disputed, the offices are already considering the names that could come as reinforcements to the team of Michel Leaño, and where the barter with America for Sebastian Cordova is hogging all the covers.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

However, information came from the north that shook the foundations of the Flock: UANL Tigers would be interested in hiring the services of Alexis vega for the next semester. The news fell like a bomb in Verde Valle, where they consider the forward as the pillar of a new project for several years.

According to information from TUDN, those of Miguel Herrera They are in search of a ‘Mexicanization’ in the university complex and they want Vega as their main asset in this new idea. The gunner ends his contract with Chivas in December 2022 and has not yet responded to calls from the rojiblanos to talk about a possible extension.

As a result of this tense calm that the footballer maintains with his link with the club, from the Akron dome they would have already put a price on his card: the rojiblancos disbursed six million dollars to the Red Devils of the Toluca for his pass, so now they would be demanding at least $ 10 million to sit down and negotiate.

Vega is one of the Herd’s main assets in the current squad. In addition, it is international with Mexico, which increases the figure for a possible transfer. There is still nothing concrete between the clubs, but everything indicates that Tigres UANL has already begun to move the ‘machinery’ to specify the signing of the forward.