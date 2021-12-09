three years in prison for “El Chapo’s” wife, Emma Coronel

Judge Rudolph Contreras, of the federal court in Washington, imposed on Emma Coronel, 32, a former beauty queen and wife of former Mexican “El Chapo” Guzmán, a sentence of less than four years requested by the prosecution, recognizing that the defendant was a teenager when she married Guzmán, and who admitted guilt after her arrest in February.

After learning the sentence of three years in prison for her participation in the powerful Sinaloa cartel led by her husband, the young woman, dressed in a dark suit jacket and pants and with her face partially covered by a black mask, did not comment.

Earlier, she had expressed in Spanish her “most sincere regret for any harm that may have caused,” claiming to feel “ashamed.” “Today the suffering I have caused to my family hurts me a lot,” he assured, and begged the judge to allow him to raise his nine-year-old twin daughters.

In addition to the 36 months in detention, Contreras ordered Coronel to serve four years of supervised release, one year less than what prosecutors had required, as well as the payment of $ 1.5 million. The nine months that he has already been in prison near the US capital will be deducted from his sentence.

Coronel, who has US and Mexican citizenship, was arrested on February 22, 2021 at Dulles International Airport, outside of Washington, for alleged “complicity” in her husband’s drug trafficking business.

On June 10, he pleaded guilty to three charges brought against him: conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs in the United States, conspiracy to launder narcotics money, and participation in financial transactions with a drug trafficking organization.

Good luck to you. I hope she raises her twins in a different environment than she has experienced so far, ”Judge Contreras told her on Tuesday. Coronel, niece of Ignacio Coronel, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, was born on July 2, 1989 in California, but spent most of her life in Mexico. In 2007 she married “El Chapo”, 32 years older than her, and with him she had Emali Guadalupe and María Joaquina.

Between her wedding and her arrest in February, Coronel benefited “in multiple ways” and “knowingly” from her husband’s earnings, according to US court documents. Prosecutors said he admitted to having knowledge of the importation into the United States of at least 450 kg of cocaine, 90 kg of heroin, 45 kg of methamphetamine and 90 tons of marijuana.

On Tuesday, both the prosecution and the defense presented her as a person not directly involved in Guzmán’s business, who has been serving a life sentence in Colorado since July 2019, after being considered the most powerful drug trafficker in the world until his arrest in 2016 and his extradition to the United States in 2017.

“The actual role of the defendant was minimal,” said prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi. “She was not a leader, organizer, boss, or other type of manager. Rather, it was a cog in a very large wheel of a criminal organization ”. Her role was to support her husband and act according to his orders, she indicated, noting that she had a key role in Chapo’s spectacular escape from a prison in Mexico in 2015. Despite this support, Nardozzi stressed that “the accused chose to assume the responsibility for their actions ”.

Speaking to reporters outside of court, Coronel’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, denied that his client had cooperated with drug trafficking investigations, reports that he said exposed her to the risk of retaliation. Lichtman stressed that since Coronel had no criminal record and was quick to admit guilt, avoiding trial, legal guidelines stipulated a relatively short prison term.

“There was no need to cooperate,” he said. “He will be released from jail in 18 months,” he anticipated. But drug trafficking experts took it for granted that Coronel helped US authorities. “It is very clear that she collaborated, which is not surprising,” Michael Lettieri, who leads the Resource Project Against Violence in Mexico, affiliated with the University of California, San Diego, told AFP.

The trial against “El Chapo” lasted more than three months, between November 2018 and February 2019, and Coronel attended almost daily, a high visibility that according to some observers may have influenced his subsequent arrest. Lettieri also assured that, although the leadership of women is generally underestimated in the world of drug trafficking, Coronel “was an important part of the operations” of the Sinaloa cartel.

Emma Coronel, wife of former Mexican Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán, is being compensated in the United States for breaking with the Sinaloa cartel and cooperating to fight it, says Anabel Hernández, a journalist who made this “first lady of crime” the protagonist of his latest book.

A tenacious investigator of the Mexican cartels for 15 years, Hernández believes that explains the benign sentence to three years in prison that Coronel received last week from a federal judge in Washington, after admitting his participation in the powerful criminal organization.

“Emma’s conviction is the culmination of this rupture that she dared to find with the Sinaloa cartel, it seems to me that it is her compensation for having done so,” says Hernández in an interview with AFP. He estimates that Coronel, 32, who was arrested in February in the United States accused of “complicity” with her husband, could be collaborating with the justice of that country.

“What would correspond to him were at least 10 [años] and it would have been ‘light’ compared to the seriousness of the accusations made against him by the Department of Justice, “he says. The other possibility, he believes, is that it is an “incentive” for more pairs of bosses to dare to collaborate and reveal the inner workings of these mafias.

For the reporter, it is no longer enough to understand the corruption networks or the financial flows of the cartels, since they are the external side. The nucleus is made up of relatives who protect “the most sensitive, secret and human parts.”

“If Emma is collaborating with the Department of Justice, she must be nurturing an anthropological panorama of how the cartel works (…). It can give very sensitive information, very important to open the guts of this, ”says Hernández.

The role of women such as Coronel and other drug lord couples is the origin of “Emma and the other ladies of the narco” (Grijalbo, 2021), the most recent installment of the creator of best-sellers such as “The gentlemen of the narco” and ” The traitor”. “They are the emotional, psychological, affective, sexual support of these men”, affirms to have corroborated the reporter after an investigation based on direct witnesses and judicial documents of Mexico and the United States.

Hernández points out that bosses like Guzmán, Rafael Caro Quintero or Édgar Valdez Villarreal want to have friends “like any human being”, but they depend on the affection and admiration of their mothers or partners. “They want their girlfriends, their lovers to applaud them and tell them ‘how good you are, even in sex (…), how much power you have!’ because they need legitimation ”, he explains.

It also indicates that the family nucleus of the cartels is similar to that of royal or oligarchic families that are linked to strengthen themselves and where a “violent and grotesque” machismo prevails.

Women like Coronel, a former beauty queen 32 years younger than “Chapo” – sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States – learn to move in this world that perhaps they arrived as “victims.” However, they end up being “victimizers”, enjoying bloody wealth and “educating their children in the criminal system”, he says.

In addition to having been in contact with her for two years, Hernández chose Coronel as the protagonist for being the “prototype of the drug trafficker’s wife” who “at the same time breaks the paradigm.” She is the first woman in the leadership of the cartels to confess guilty and “may be a watershed.” “It is a challenge to the maximum cartel and with that his life is in danger,” he stresses.

After his investigations, Hernández does not dare to outline a profile of the “narco ladies”, as he assures that they are different and have faced various circumstances, but one pattern stands out: having been beauty queens, “even if it is from the smallest town” . “They are such fragile men that these women need, the most beautiful, the most beautiful flower in the ejido (…). They have a huge inferiority complex ”and they need them with those titles to strengthen themselves, he maintains.

