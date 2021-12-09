this would be the future of Fernando Gorriarán

The Uruguayan midfielder would have a clear wish that would be fulfilled in this winter transfer market.

While defining the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 of the MX League, Mexican clubs move strongly in the winter transfer market heading to Clausura 2022 Tournament. For those who have fallen by the wayside in the current edition, the greater will be the challenge and the pressure of starring in the next championship.

One of the strongest rumors of this transfer period was the one that linked Fernando Gorriarán with teams like him America and Rayados from Monterrey, while the situation of the midfielder seemed to falter in the Guerrero team due to an apparent desire to leave. Nevertheless, It seems that the fate of the footballer will not be in either of those two institutions.

According to information from journalist Daniel Velasco, from TUDN, Fernando Gorriarán is in talks with Santos Laguna to settle the debt and remain in the Torreón team for the beginning of 2022. In other words, their intentions would also be in the Comarca Lagunera team.

The same source specified that the brand new coach from Verdiblanco, Pedro Caixinha, you have already had conversations with the element to express your wish to take it into account during the incoming contest. So the situation would now be in the hands of the board and the footballer himself. .

Gorriarán’s contractual situation.

It should be remembered that Fernando Gorriarán has a contractual relationship until June 2023 with the Torreón painting. According to Transfermarkt, your token is valued at approximately in $ 8 million. In other words, the Uruguayan could only leave Santos for a large amount of money or some considerable barter.