This was the rare disease that affected Angelina Jolie’s face

Angelina Jolie, in addition to being one of the best actresses in the world, is a director, screenwriter, producer and activist for the rights of American women. Formed together with Brad Pitt One of the most beloved couples in the world and who caused the most pain when they broke up in late 2016. However, the aftermath of the separation took their toll on Angelina.

Angelina She had a really bad time during the year of the divorce and afterwards, due to a paralysis on her face that left her unrecognizable. Which greatly affected his career where he is under the eyes of the world permanently.

The disease in question is Bell’s palsy, which occurs to the swelling of a nerve in the area where it passes through the bones of the skull. This nerve controls the movement of the muscles of the face. The cause is often unclear. A type of herpes infection called shingles could be related.

In old interviews Angelina Jolie He said that sometimes women leave themselves to the last minute and that stress is responsible for diseases and pathologies of this type, which are among the most feared due to the consequences that they may leave once the patient recovers.

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet. Source: EFE

Although there is no specific laboratory analysis to confirm his diagnosis, much less for a specific treatment, Brad Pitt’s ex invested a lot of money, time and visits to professionals for his recovery, which is usually not less than 7 months, but that he managed to overcome in record time to continue dazzling the world on cameras.