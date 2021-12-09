https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211208/esta-superplanta-reduce-el-azucar-en-sangre-en-cuestion-de-dias-1119091123.html

This super plant lowers blood sugar in a matter of days

This super plant lowers blood sugar in a matter of days

This unusual plant native to Africa could be useful for

Okra, also known as okra, candia, abelmosco and ñajú in some Latin American countries, provides impressive amounts of protein, vitamins of group A, B, C, E and K, minerals and soluble fiber. At the same time, it only has 30 calories per 100 grams, making it a true dietary food that can be used in the treatment of obesity, as it does not contain saturated fat or cholesterol.But the most important thing is that this vegetable – which also stands out Because of its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, diuretic and even aphrodisiac properties – it can be of great help to people with type 2 diabetes who want to reduce high cholesterol. Thus, a 2019 study revealed that okra juice had the same effect on laboratory mice take the antidiabetic drug glibenclamide. The natural drink was capable of reducing blood sugar levels in doses of 25, 50, 100 and 200 milligrams per kilo. Meanwhile, another medical trial showed that mice that consumed okra skin for 10 days showed a gradual reduction in blood cholesterol. The wonderful vegetable has a low glycemic index and is rich in mucilage and pectins. These compounds combine with cholesterol, inhibit its absorption and increase its elimination through the faeces. Experts recommend consuming okra in its raw form to take full advantage of its benefits.

