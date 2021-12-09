This super plant lowers blood sugar in a matter of days
If you suffer from diabetes, you already know how important it is to eat a healthy and balanced diet. This unusual plant native to Africa could be helpful for those looking to naturally lower blood sugar levels.
The okra, also known as okra, candia, abelmosco and ñajú in some Latin American countries, provides impressive amounts of protein, vitamins of group A, B, C, E and K, minerals and soluble fiber. At the same time, it only has 30 calories per 100 grams, making it a true dietary food that can be used in the treatment of obesity, as it does not contain saturated fat or cholesterol.
But the most important thing is that this vegetable – which also stands out for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, diuretic and even aphrodisiac properties – can be of great help to people who suffer from type 2 diabetes and they want to lower high cholesterol.
Thus, a 2019 study revealed that okra juice had the same effect in laboratory mice as the antidiabetic drug glibenclamide. The natural drink was capable of reducing blood sugar levels in doses of 25, 50, 100 and 200 milligrams per kilo. Meanwhile, another medical trial showed that mice that consumed okra skin for 10 days showed a gradual reduction in blood cholesterol.
The wonderful vegetable has a low glycemic index and is rich in mucilage and pectins. These compounds combine with cholesterol, inhibit its absorption and increase its elimination through the faeces. Experts recommend consuming okra in its raw form to take full advantage of its benefits.
Opinions expressed by experts in this article are shared solely for educational and informational purposes, and are not intended to serve as a universal medical diagnosis or treatment. Sputnik points out the need to consult a specialist before putting into practice any of the advice published here.
