This PC you need to play God of War

The Jetpack Interactive team was working hard and the result is already palpable in the new trailer that could be seen of what will be the PC version of the once exclusive Playstation, God of War.

The game will feature support for Nvidia DLSS and Reflex for a noticeable improvement in performance and a much smoother gameplay, respectively. From what can also be seen in the trailer, visual improvements seem to be the order of the day with shadows in a much higher resolution than in the PS4 version and a great improvement in reflections, both details that although we do not They take by surprise, it’s good to see them confirmed.

God of War requirements of gods or mere mortals?

The game will also have 4K resolution, frame rates unlocked, GTAO, SSDO and 21: 9 monitor support ultra wide. Given these characteristics, you can imagine that the PC that will have the task of running the game decently is not one of the most humble on the market, but for more details, let’s see this table:

The title has a release date for January 14 next year, if you already have a PS4 controller or a Dualsense you can use it without problems in the game, although there will also be the option to simply control Kratos with a mouse and keyboard.