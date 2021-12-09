Everyone wonders why Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock”, gave his fan a pickup truck of millions of dollars. As expected, after a news story of this nature, it quickly caused a furor in the networks.

Dwayne johnson, more popularly known as “The Rock”, Besides being well loved in the entertainment world, is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

In addition, it is worth noting that he is recognized both for his career as a wrestler in WWE, and for his unique personality. The simple fact of having gained millions of followers around the world, makes him a different celebrity.

For that reason, it is that this time it went viral by the pickup truck that you gave to his fan. Everything was after the premiere of his film “Red Notice”. It seems that he wanted to change the life of one of his followers when he decided to give him a truck that has a value of 180 thousand dollars.

SOURCE: CiberCuba

Why? The “ostentatious” truck that Dwayne Johnson gave to his fan

It was precisely during the premiere of the film, where Dwayne johnson made an amazing appearance to surprise his fans. However, who was the lucky one is called Oscar Rodriguez, a fan who came down and hugged the actor.

To the surprise of many, it was Dwayne who thanked him for all the good deeds he has been doing in his life. Not everything was there, because the most shocking thing was when they left the movie theater and approached the actor’s truck. There was a letter addressed especially to that fan, where he said what the gift was.

This is the truck that Dwayne Johnson gave to his fan

The news of the pickup truck that Dwayne johnson gave his fan Not only was it broadcast in all the media, but the actor himself shared it on his social networks to substantiate the reasons for the why such a special gift.

“I gathered as much information as I could about all the guests, and I was moved by Oscar’s story: He takes care of his 75-year-old mom. He is a personal trainer. Leader in your church. Provides support and food to women victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble veteran of the Navy. Kind human being ”.

This was the story of “The Rock”Through his Instagram account. A genius! What do you think about this daring gift?