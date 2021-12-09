This is the truck that Dwayne Johnson gave to his fan

Everyone wonders why Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock”, gave his fan a pickup truck of millions of dollars. As expected, after a news story of this nature, it quickly caused a furor in the networks.

Dwayne johnson, more popularly known as “The Rock”, Besides being well loved in the entertainment world, is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker