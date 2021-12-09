This is how the protagonist of Titanic looks at 45 years old two decades after the premiere

British actress Kate winslet has been recognized as one of the most talented in Hollywood, and is especially remembered for her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the movie “Titanic”, which he starred in alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 1997.

Winslet managed to convince director James Cameron to cast her for the role of young Rose in the classic film that recounts the tragic sinking of the British ocean liner, one of the deadliest in history.

“You do not understand it! I’m Rose! I don’t know why you’re seeing someone else! ”The actress insisted to Cameron, who preferred other actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow or Claire Danes, according to the Entertainment Weekly portal.

However, Kate’s firmness finally convinced the director that he should choose her.

When it was released two decades ago, Titanic quickly became one of the most successful films in Hollywood history, catapulting the actress to international fame when she was just 22 years old.

Kate Winslet opted for riskier projects

Although the success of films like “Revolutionary Road” or “The Reader” brought critical acclaim to Kate Winslet, none of those characters is as remembered by world audiences as Rose.

Although she did not win any awards for “Titanic,” the interpreter was nominated for an Oscar for best actress of that year, which made her the fourth youngest nominee in the category at the time, the BBC reported in 1998. .

Kate established herself as a global superstar and participated in other productions that earned her accolades such as an Oscar, four Golden Globes, three Bafta Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Film Critics Award, an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award.

The actress is currently working on the sequel to the film “Avatar”, also by James Cameron and is executive director of the miniseries “Mare of Easttown”, which premiered on April 18, 2021 on HBO and whose story portrays the Complicated life of a detective played by her who lives in a small town in Pennsylvania in the United States.

