This is how the Champions League Round of 16 would be played

The group stage of the Champions League has ended. After six days 15 of the 16 invited to the Round of 16 are ready And here we leave you everything you need to know about the Final Phase of the most important club tournament in the world.

The moment when Iker Casillas and Jorge Campos exchanged shirts

Pot 1 of the Round of 16 | Champions League

This hype is made up of the leaders of the Champions League Groups: The Bayern Munich, the Liverpool and the Ajax they were the only three teams to finish with 18 points, which means they won every game. The other guests are:

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Manchester United

Lille

Juventus

Pot 2 of the Round of 16 | Champions League

In sphere number two are the sets that got your ticket in second place in your groups:

PSG

Atlético de Madrid

Sporting Lisbon

Inter de Milan

Benfica

RB Salzburg

Chelsea

It may interest you: A bland Manchester draws at home against Young Boys



Which team is missing to qualify for the Round of 16?

In total 15 of the 16 teams are classified, a place remains to be defined, which will be fought between the Villarreal and Atalanta. The meeting between these two teams could not be played this Wednesday due to a snow storm that reduced the game.

Now, it will be played this Thursday, December 9, o’clock at 2:20 PM (Central Mexico time). They take a point of difference, so whoever wins the game will get the expected ticket.

When is the draw for the Champions League Round of 16?

The crosses of the Eighth Finals of the Champions League will be known next Monday, December 13 at 5:00 AM (Central Mexico time). It is worth mentioning that for this phase teams from the same country cannot yet face each other and teams that were in the same group cannot be measured. Neither can clubs from the same city or region play on the same day.

It may interest you: Bayern humiliates Barcelona and sends him to the Europa League



When are the Champions League Eighth Finals played?

After the winter break, the Champions League returns on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 February 2022, with the Round of 16 first leg, in addition to the 22nd and 23rd of the same month. The return matches are scheduled for March 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022.