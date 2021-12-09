This is how Johnny Depp would look like Homer Addams in Tim Burton’s new series

The new Merlina Addams series is getting closer every day and everyone wants Johnny Depp for the role of Homer.

Since it was confirmed that Tim Burton would direct Wednesday, a spin-off series about the eldest daughter of the Addams family, speculation about this project has not stopped.

One of the biggest rumors, or rather wishes of Burton fans, is that his great friend Johnny Depp joins the cast as none other than the father of the rebellious Merlina.

There are even fanarts of Depp as the loving husband of Morticia as well as the rest of the cast and the truth did convince us.

Johnny Depp as Homer Addams

German illustrator Sahin Düzgün set out to imagine what Johnny would look like in Tim Burton’s new series.

And we can only say that the black eyeliner and pinstripe suit of the iconic Homer Addams is not even painted on Johnny Depp.

But since there is no Homer without his Morticia, Düzüng also drew Eva Green as Merlina’s mother and look if Tim Burton doesn’t hire her, we do it. What’s more, where do we sign?

Eva Green as Morticia Addams

Now, Netflix has not confirmed anything about whether or not Depp will be part of the Merlina series. But if not, there is already another project on the horizon for the actor.

Well, his fellow friend Robert Downey Jr. is said to have lobbied for Depp to be a part of Sherlock Holmes 3, in order to help him restart his career.

Which the actor needs a lot, now that he has decided to appeal the verdict of his trial against The Sun, which he lost in November last year and which cost him his job in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Animals sagas.