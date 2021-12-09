This is how Chris Hemsworth looked in his first role

Chris Hemsworth became notably popular in the Hollywood industry thanks to his role as Thor at Marvel Cinematic Universe. The God of Thunder has his own trilogy in that franchise with a fourth installment on the way in addition to having participated in the films of Avengers. Quite a journey for this Australian actor with an imposing physique and a charisma that stands out.

Another film that marked the career of the interpreter was Star trek, from JJ Abrams, where he gave life to George Kirk, the father of James T. Kirk who lost his life in a confrontation with the Romulan Nero. This was the turning point in Hemsworth’s career because it put him in the sights of the great producers of the industry as a potential heartthrob and protagonist of future projects.

Chris Hemsworth’s beginnings

Long before this phenomenal success, Hemsworth had a stint on Australian TV where he began with a small role in the series Guinevere Jones, which tells the story of a young woman who discovers that she is the reincarnation of the Queen of Camelot and meets the wizard Merlin, as she battles dark forces and has to live the life of a high school student.

In this program, the popular today Chris Hemsworth, participated in two episodes giving life to King Arthur himself. The image surprises! The interpreter did not have the bearing and presence that characterize him today, but we could already appreciate that long hair would be a trademark in the career of this Australian talent who has already made his mark in Hollywood.

In this way the career of Chris Hemsworth It went from being a humble and small participation in a TV series so that years later JJ Abrams select him as the father of James T. Kirk and then make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hand in hand with the director Kenneth branagh as the Asgardian God of Thunder. !Chris Hemsworth It is living proof that the film industry fulfills your dreams!

+ How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button:

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and then you can give us a subscription to keep up with all the news.