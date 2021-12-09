This is how Alexa Together works, the service to care for the elderly

Alexa Together. (photo: on-24.com)

Amazon has officially launched its new subscription service Alexa Together, which serves families whose members include older people. Whether the old man lives alone or not; This assistant incorporates a list of functions that control their supervision and even regulate certain activities, in case a family member needs immediate help.

Alexa Care Hub It is the first precedent for Amazon in its efforts to turn devices into tools for the health of the elderly. Now, with this new service, They are expanding their offering of emergency helpline, fall intervention and remote assistance to manage the configuration of devices of the elderly.

How Alexa Together works

Alexa Together extends the Care Hub feature set to incorporate:

– Access to a line of emergency help.

– Response functions of fall detection.

– A remote assistance option that allows family members manage settings in home device if there are elderly.

– A source of activity for family members notify you when your loved one is active: interact with Alexa or other smart home devices or notify when there is a delay in this normal operation.

The features are designed for use in a subscription consensus environment where both parties must complete the registration process together to enable these features. The feature, first introduced at the company’s fall 2021 event, extends the existing Amazon Alexa Care Hub product and It includes it as a subscription service for USD $ 19.99 per month or USD $ 199 per year.

How Alexa Together works. (photo: islalocal.com)

Once configured, the system allows seniors to say “Alexa, ask for help” if they need to be seen urgently. A trained officer on the other end of the line should be able to dispatch the police, fire department, or ambulance to your location, preferably with some home security system. Nevertheless, the Alexa Together system can also work with the services of third-party assistive technology (ATS) and devices Goyar to detect if a customer may need emergency fall assistance and help the owner to move or not.

Vayyar Care is a wall mounted drop sensor, while ATS SkyAngelCare It is a fall detection pendant worn around the neck by older clients. Both are fall detectors, but the latter works if the customer presses the help button on their pendant.

Vayyar technology. (photo: AJN News Agency)

The Remote Assistance feature set allows a family member to manage various settings on the older member’s device. This includes setting reminders, add contacts for calls and messages, and add and tag shopping list items or link music services.

The activity feed sends alerts to family members to let them know that their older loved one has started the day and you’ve had your first interaction with Alexa or smart home devices.

It will also send an alert if there is no activity, which could cause a family member to contact their loved one and make sure everything is okay.

Alexa Together. (photo: Amazon Science)

A proposal thought for the future

Amazon has indicated that will change the capabilities of Alexa Together so that it can provide access to multiple caregivers, including family, friends, and neighbors. Also, beyond all the benefits it can bring, Amazon’s strategy is to focus on subscription services.

Consumption growth will no longer be directed at a segment of the young population, but at the so-called silver generation. That is, the products and technologies will be aimed at people over 50 years of age, so the objective is to provide user-friendly equipment for sectors that are not necessarily digital natives.

