this is her relationship with the friend who donated her kidney

From the 2015. the life of Selena Gomez changed when he was diagnosed with lupus disease.

This disease can affect the joints, skin, blood cells, brain, heart, lungs, and kidneys.

And the celebrity was affected by one of his kidneys, so in the 2017 had to undergo a kidney transplant.

Fortunately, one of his friends He offered to donate a kidney, and it was also the actress France Raisa.

Francia and Selena met in 2008, when they met at a Disney event and the connection was immediate.

From that moment they created a deep and beautiful friendship, which led France to donate her kidney to the actress.

Through their networks, Selena and Francia shared an emotional photo of the moment that would unite their lives and their friendship forever.

Nevertheless, Soon after, their relationship changed and the actresses grew apart, but very few know what really happened and if they are still friends.

This is what happened between Selena Gómez and the friend who donated her kidney

The Friendship between them changed because Selena began to lead a rhythm of life that was damaging her health, and specifically the transplant, something that surprised her friend.

According to a source close to France, the actress said that Selena was taking very unhealthy alternatives, preferring to walk away so that she could take her second chance at life seriously.

Since then, Their friendship was never the same again, but they have made it clear that they don’t hold a grudge.

And it is that in March of this year France published in his account He tweeted a photo and talked about the kidney transplant.

“I have kept my kidney donation process quite private. However, I think I have reached a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident speaking about my experience and using my platform to raise awareness, “said the actress.

Given this, Selena responded and thanked him for such a noble gesture. Thank you for blessing me. I will be eternally grateful “, were the words of Selena.

It is clear that, although They are not the same friends as before, they respect and care for each other, and this is something that will unite them forever.