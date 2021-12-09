They will find accommodation for you! The players for whom Tigres UANL will hear offers

The season for UANL Tigers ended a few days ago. The set led tactically by Miguel Herrera fell in the Semifinals of the Grita México Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX against León in a series that could have been for anyone. Since then, the coaching staff and the board have been analyzing the work of the players in recent months to be able to build the best possible squad for 2022.

The Felines will have some hierarchy reinforcements, that is clear. Although at the moment they have not signed anyone, they have various names in folder as they are Matheus Dória (Santos Laguna), William Tesillo (León), Jesús Angulo (Atlas) or Alexis Vega (Chivas). While trying to negotiate some of them, They also take care of finding accommodation for the different footballers who will not be taken into account or it is preferable to sell them as soon as possible.

According to the information provided by TUDN, Tigres UANL is willing to listen to offers for 6 specific items. They are: Carlos Salcedo, Rafael Carioca (“only if there is a very good offer and someone of your level arrives”), Leonardo Fernández, Francisco Vengas, Jordan Sierra and Francisco Meza. If interesting proposals arrive at the club office, they will be sold in this pass market.

Two of the most important of this small list and that are more outside than inside the institution are Salcedo and Leo. Both are not entirely comfortable and are looking to get out: the first has the clear intention of returning to Europe; while the latter all he wants is to have continuity and prominence.

Another 2 that could come out

The possible casualties do not end here. Pello maldonado, a journalist covering the actualida de los Felinos, revealed that there are two other footballers who could leave the club in the coming weeks. Is about Jesús Dueñas and Luis Quiñones. The first of them has lost a lot of ground with Miguel Herrera as DT; while the second could look for a change of air.