They inject 40 million pesos to replace old medical equipment in the ISSET

The State government delivered 234 pieces of medical equipment to replace the old devices, used for the care of the beneficiaries of the ISSET.

The president, Carlos Manuel Merino, explained that an investment of 40 million pesos was made for the purchase of first-rate equipment.

He commented that the abandonment and neglect in which the institute was left is being lowered.

“Today we are delivering 234 medical equipment and goods to the Center for Medical Specialties of the ISSET, with an investment of more than 40 million pesos, it is said easy. Which translates into decent infrastructure and better service for the right holders. We are reversing the lag in health services, investing and providing equipment and goods, such as those we deliver today, “he declared.

The governor yesterday made a tour of the facilities of the ISSET, such as: the general and supplies warehouse, the Center for Medical Specialties, Family Medicine Unit, among other points.

The general director of ISSET, Fernando Mayans, listed some of the state-of-the-art equipment that the institute acquired.

He celebrated that there are stretchers within the facility, as he exclaimed that there will no longer be excuses for patients to be in wheelchairs or benches.

“Six intelligent intensive care beds, Mr. Governor, these beds have practically nothing else to talk about. They give you weight, height, metabolic data, temperature. It’s a computer for intensive care patients. Five dental kits. As you can see, four double-led surgical lamps, one of the most modern in the world, and five tococardiographs for fetal monitoring, “he listed.

He added that state-of-the-art anesthesia machines also arrived.

Surgical tables, universal operating tables and other advanced medical equipment were exhibited in the supplies warehouse.

Mayans Canabal announced the tender for the construction of a new regional center in Frontera, Centla.

“The equipment is going to be distributed in each and every one of the regional centers of Tabasco, which by the way today came the tender that Sotop made so that the construction of the regional center located in Frontera, Centla can begin as soon as possible,” he declared.