They appoint “Dr. Juan Puig Palacios” to the Family Medicine Unit of the ISSET in Centro

The Governing Board of the Social Security Institute of the State of Tabasco (ISSET), approved that the facilities of the Center Family Medicine Unit, are named after “Dr. Juan Puig Palacios“, who was one of the founders of the health system in Tabasco.

The governor Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, went to these facilities of the ISSET, located on Gregorio Méndez avenue, in the Atasta de Serra neighborhood, to unveil together with the general director of the institute, Fernando Mayans, the unit’s nameplate.

It was precisely Mayans Canabal who issued a message to recognize the long career of this outstanding Surgeon, midwife, academic and public servant, originally from Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.

“We proposed to the governing board of the Institute of Social Security of the State of Tabasco that this building be named after an illustrious doctor such as doctor Juan Puig Palacios. And I, Mr. Governor, with the support of the governing board of the ISSETToday we pay tribute to the doctor, dear friend, may he rest in peace, the doctor Juan Puig Palacios“he declared.

The doctor Juan Puig Palacios, was the first director of the Tree House; the fifth Director General of the ISSET; President of the Academy of Sciences, Arts and Education of the State of Tabasco; vice president of the State Council of General Medicine, among other positions.

When he was director of ISSET managed to expand the Outpatient Consultation area of ​​the “Dr. Julián A. Manzur Ocaña” Medical Center, with six offices; He also created the Intensive Care Unit and improved the physical facilities of the hospital.

For his part, Governor Carlos Manuel Merino celebrated that the facilities of the ISSET bear the name of the doctor.

“Those of us who had the privilege of meeting the doctor Juan Puig Palacios, a whole institution in the medical service for Tabasco. He is one of those great forgers that Tabasco was fortunate to have, some born in Tabasco and other Tabasco people at heart like Doctor Puig, whom to heaven, wherever he is, we thank him for everything he left, everything he he did to forge generations of good doctors, “he said.

The relatives of Dr. Puig were present at the unveiling of the plaque: Dr. Roberto Puig Zurita; Lic. Nelly Prats Vila and Lorien Puig Prats.

On the tour of the facilities of the ISSET The former secretary of health was present, Luis Felipe Graham Zapata.