These are the 10 best films of 2021, according to Variety

2021 was a year full of great premieres for the world of cinema, so this time the entertainment medium Variety shared a list of the best movies of this year.

This director’s drama Pablo Larrain tells a short episode of the princess Diana, just the weekend when Lady di decides to divorce the Prince carlos.

The film revolves around the murder of Mauricio Gucci, the grandson of the founder of the popular fashion brand. The film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, ranking second.

In the number three position of the best films of 2021 is The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary with unreleased material that takes up the recording of the album Let It Be.

A car tour is part of the plot of this film, where a theater director named Yusuke Kafuku decides to mount a play for a festival of Hiroshima despite not going through the best time of his life.

The winner of a Oscar, Emma Stone, is in position five, stars Cruella, a film that narrates the rebellious beginnings of one of the best-known villains of Disney: the legendary Cruella de Vil.

With Taylour Paige and Riley Keough, the tape was inspired by a thread of Twitter released in 2015. The sixth-place film tells of the experiences of a stripper who goes on a dangerous trip to Florida with a girl she meets in a bar.

In place seven, he finds King richard a biographical drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Still life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Narrates as Bruce wayne attempts to unite Earth’s metahumans after the death of Superman. Meanwhile, Darkseid sends Steppenwolf to Earth with a vast army to subjugate the humans.

Coda, signs of the heart

Starring Eugenio Derbez and Emilia Jones. The acronym CODA works to distinguish hearing children from deaf parents (Child of Deaf Adult).

The film tells the story of Ruby Rossi, the daughter of a deaf-mute family who discovers her talent for singing.

It is the story of two women who live in Madrid, played by Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit, whose babies are born at the same time, and who come to share their lives in funny ways.