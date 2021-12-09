The trick that keeps your computer on and convinces your boss you’re working

The “mouse jiggler” moves the mouse autonomously and keeps the cursor active (Photo: Getty Images)

If you work remotely and need to go to the bathroom, answer a call, or get a package delivered to the door – but you don’t want your boss to notice – you no longer have to carry your laptop around the house.

A device is all the rage among people who spend more and more time in “home office” mode and fear reprisals if they stay away from the computer for a few minutes. It’s called “mouse moving” and it helps you reduce that “paranoia” that sometimes comes with telecommuting.

“If you get so paranoid that during the 30 minutes you spent away from your desk at lunch, your computer falls asleep and you get fired because you are not doing your job, then I have something to recommend you,” says a user named Leah in a TikTok video that has accumulated more than 3 million views.

This artifact, also known as a “mouse jiggler” or “mouse scrolling engine,” moves the mouse autonomously and keeps the cursor active without touch.

Leah didn’t expect her “stunt” to go viral on TikTok. In an interview with Vice, he explained that his computer, provided by the company, was left in “Away” status every time he stopped moving the cursor for more than a few seconds.

With three kids at home who needed her help, that little “Absent” sign was driving her crazy.

Leah said that sometimes she needs to take 30 minutes on the couch “to reboot” and “the last thing you want is to be paranoid and believe that your colleagues think you’re not working, especially since I feel like I’m working harder than ever.”

With millions of workers confined to home from the pandemic, sales of mouse movers have exploded, according to data from Tech8USA, a company that makes them.

Diana Rodríguez, a spokeswoman for the company, told Vice that they launched their first “mouse mover” in February 2020, a month before the Covid-19 closures in the United States.

“The issue of rewarding ‘presence versus productivity’ has always been around, but forced virtualization of the workplace has made it worse,” said Rodríguez.

The Tech8USA representative believes that the pandemic has proven to be a catalyst to “say no to the 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.” and, in that sense, believes that the workers “are winning the battle.”

“Today the workers are in power. They value job flexibility. They are ambitious. They value work-life balance and aren’t afraid to say no to employers who don’t share those values. The mouse move is a new tool in that change ”, he added.

The “bossware” or how your boss spies on you at home

How short life is and how no one wants to spend it at a desk have been matters of debate after two years of pandemic. Hence the “Big Resignation” and a new term for remote employee managers was born: Bossware.

Bossware is spyware used by some companies to monitor keyboard activity and mouse movement. Even without this software, there are chat applications that quickly detect when employees are inactive for a short time, as in the case of Leah.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, an organization that defends civil liberties in the context of today’s digital age, denounced that Bossware is invasive, unnecessary and unethical. The Center for Democracy and Technology, for its part, called it an active damage to the health of employees.

Not only did Internet searches for “mouse move” and “mouse jiggler” increase in March 2020, so did free downloads of software that mimic mouse movement.

Videos that help you move your mouse on YouTube have hundreds of thousands of views. These videos are designed to be played on the screen of a phone, which you can hover over with the mouse and the movement of the lines in the video causes the cursor to move.

