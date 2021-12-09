the trend that Katy Perry imposes for the end of the year

New nails wicks have arrived to say goodbye to the year with the greatest style and glamor and it is Katy Perry who has set the trend.

It’s about the shiny highlights or glitter hair, which is a very chic and fashion style that we can all try.

They go well in blondes, brunettes, and long or short hair, There are no limits or excuses to try them and not join this trend.

Katy Perry recently wore them with long, straight, black hair, parted in the center.

The famous one wore her hair with these shiny highlights, metallic colors, that gave a touch of glamor and elegance to her look.

[ Las capas en cabello corto rejuvenecen a mujeres de 40 y estos cortes son la prueba ]

So you can wear the bright highlights that Katy Perry has put in trends

It is very easy to wear and the best thing is that you will not damage your hair, as it will not go through any type of discoloration.

You should only place in your hair These fine shiny highlights, in any tone, be it silver, gold, light blue, pink, there are many options and you can choose the ones you like best.

It does not matter if your hair is long or short, whatever it is it will look good, well Katy wore them on her long hair, but Danna Paola wore them last year on her short hair.

You can place many streaks in a row, or more separated in your hair, it all depends on the shine and the result you want.

Also, they look good in the loose hair, but you can also wear them with collected hair, or with waves.

Do not hesitate to try these highlights that are perfect for Christmas or New Years They will make you shine and dazzle with any look you wear.

[ Foilyage, las nuevas mechas caramelo para iluminar el rostro y rejuvenecer ]

So if you want to stand out this season, and close the year stealing all eyes, then you must join the most chic and glamorous trend.