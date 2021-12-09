The third generation of Porsche Macan arrives in Mexico, the sportiest SUV

Combine the practicality and functionality of an SUV with the sporty character of a Porsche is perhaps the main reason why the Macan It has become one of the favorite cars of Mexican drivers, who can now enjoy the third generation, which comes to the country with very interesting improvements.

Initially, the SUV comes up in three different versions: Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS.

“The third generation of Macan has been improved in almost every area: more power for each of the versions, optimized chassis, the new user interface of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with touch surfaces instead of buttons and an exterior redesign that encompasses a driving experience like none in the segment, “he said. Pablo del Rio, Marketing Director of Porsche de México.

“Porsche DNA is present in all versions and we are confident that our customers will be able to enjoy the great versatility that this SUV offers.”

The new Porsche Macan

Since its arrival on the market in 2014, this model has been characterized by consistently offering multiple versions that provide great versatility for everyday use and unusual capabilities for sporty driving, which has positioned it as one of the favorite cars for motorcycles. brand lovers in Mexico.

At the top of the versions that arrive in our country is the Macan GTS, a member of a line of products that elevate sportiness both visually and behind the wheel. It is powered by a 2,894 cm³ V6 biturbo engine that offers 434 horsepower (324 kW), an increase of 59 hp (44 kW) compared to its predecessor, while its torque reaches 550 Nm. This enables it to accelerate from 0-100 km / h in just 4.3 seconds when equipped with the Sport Chrono package and reach a top speed of 272 km / h.

On the other hand, the Porsche macan sThe second version of this third generation, it has the same 2,894 cm³ V6 biturbo engine, with 26 hp more than before, which brings the figure to 375 hp (280 kW) and a maximum torque of 520 Nm. This machine manages to go from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.6 seconds with the Sport Chrono package and reaches 259 km / h of maximum speed.

For the world entry model Porsche macan, a new inline four-cylinder engine was developed with a 1,984 cm³ displacement and turbocharger, which delivers 261 hp (195 kW), while its torque reaches 400 Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h 6.2 seconds with the Sport Chrono package and has a top speed of 232 km / h.

The sportiest SUV

The Porsche Macan is a car that perfectly combines the best of the sports world with the practical, something that is achieved, in large part, thanks to the suspension that offers a balance point between maximum comfort and superlative performance.

For this third generation, in addition, the chassis has been optimized, making the car respond more directly and perceptibly to the type of driving and road conditions, which translates into better sensations for the driver.

The characteristics of the shock absorbers of the system were adapted Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which comes standard on the S and GTS models and continuously regulates the stiffness of the shock absorbers on each wheel independently.

The GTS version stands out more than before from the others, thanks to the sports air suspension that is now standard and lowers the body height by 10 millimeters.

Photos: Porsche

In addition, the optional GTS Sport package further increases the car’s dynamic potential. It consists of 21-inch GT design wheels with high-performance tires, the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) system and the Sport Chrono package.