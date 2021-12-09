The tenth film of ‘Fast & Furious’ already has a release date

The tenth installment of “Fast & Furious”, one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema, will be released on April 7, 2023.

The magazine Entertainment Weekly reported this Tuesday in the scoop of this launch date, which was later confirmed by specialized media in Hollywood such as Variety or Deadline.

The tenth film of “Fast & Furious” will be the penultimate of this huge saga of action, car racing and maximum adrenaline, as Vin Diesel and company are expected to say goodbye with the eleventh film.

Justin Lin will be the director of those last two films.

Lin is a more than safe bet to put the icing on the cake to “Fast & Furious”, since, without counting these two future films, he has sat in the director’s chair in five films.

Tapes ten and eleven will not suppose, however, the definitive end of “Fast & Furious” but only the closure of its central plot since it is planned that derivative films will be made that expand the narrative universe of these stories that have triumphed in the halls all over the planet.

The first of those “spin-offs” was “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019), which featured Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as protagonists.

The ninth “Fast & Furious” film, titled “F9,” was released last May, a year later than planned due to the pandemic.

“F9” had Lin as director and a spectacular cast in which, in addition to Vin Diesel, appeared, Michelle Rodríguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

This film has grossed $ 681 million worldwide, a loot that places it as the highest grossing Hollywood film in 2021.

Ahead of her are only the Chinese films “Hi, Mom” ​​and “Detective Chinatown 3”, whose monumental revenues are due almost exclusively to China, where cinemas are performing better during the pandemic than in the rest of the world.

Excluding “F9,” the eight films in the “Fast & Furious” saga plus the spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw” have grossed nearly $ 6 billion worldwide.