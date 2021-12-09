the teams classified to the round of 16
(CNN Spanish) – The group stage of the Champions League has ended. The FC Barcelona, urged of a good result and that Benfica did not add, was eliminated from the tournament after losing in Germany 0-3 against the powerful Bayern Munich. The team led by Xavi Hernández will have the opportunity to continue in the Europa League by finishing third in Group E with 7 points.
Only the fate of group F remains pending, where Manchester United is already classified, but Atalanta and Villareal dispute a quota that could not be defined today since their match was postponed due to snow.
Results for this Wednesday, December 8
Group E
Bayern Munich 3
FC Barcelona 0
Benfica 2
Dynamo Kyiv 0
Group F
Manchester United 1
Young Boys 1
Atalanta (Postponed due to snow)
Villareal
Group G
Wolfsburg 1
Lille 3
RB Salzburg 1
Seville 0
Group H
Zenit 3
Chelsea 3
Juventus 1
Malmö 0
All teams qualified for the round of 16
- Manchester City
- Paris saint germain
- Liverpool
- Ajax
- Sporting Lisbon
- Real Madrid
- Inter
- Bayern Munich
- Chelsea
- Juventus
- Atlético de Madrid
- Manchester United
- Benfica
- Lille
- RB Salzburg