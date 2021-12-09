The Roche Institute Foundation focuses on the applications of epigenomics for the medicine of the future

MADRID, Dec. 9 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Roche Institute Foundation has focused on epigenomics and the applications and potential it offers in the medicine of the present and the future, through its new ‘Anticipating Report: Epigenomics’, prepared by the Observatory of Trends in Medicine of the Future.

As you remember, epigenomics is the science that studies those chemical modifications that occur in the environment of the DNA molecule and that regulate gene expression. In fact, in recent years it has been possible to correlate epigenetic findings with the development of certain pathologies or with their progression.

“It is important to deepen the knowledge and development of the approaches that will allow the precise identification, analysis and interpretation of the epigenome,” said Consuelo Martín de Dios, managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation.

In this way, according to Martín de Dios, epigenomics will be positioned as “a branch of knowledge with great potential to contribute to making the Medicine of the Future” more personalized and precise.

This is corroborated by Federico Plaza, vice president of the Roche Institute Foundation, who affirms that “the knowledge derived from the study of the epigenome allows us to understand and, in the future, to control the mechanisms of regulation of gene expression, facilitating a substantial approach to the Personalized Precision Medicine “.

Manel Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute and coordinator of the Epigenomics report, assures that “at present, there are various applications of epigenomics in clinical practice, either as biomarkers of disease or epigenetic drugs”.

This type of drug, he continues, “has shown a great effect in the field of Oncology, getting the tumor cell to return to a normal stage, especially in blood cancers such as leukemias, lymphomas and also in sarcomas,” he explains.

POTENTIAL OF EPIGENOMICS IN PRESENT AND FUTURE MEDICINE

Currently, many of the potential applications of the knowledge derived from the study of epigenomics are in the research and development phase, with oncology being a field in which the translation of epigenomics into clinical practice is a reality.

However, despite the fact that this area is where more progress has been made, it has been shown that the epigenome plays a “fundamental” role in the development of different pathologies, such as neurodegenerative, metabolic or rare diseases, according to the Foundation recalls Roche Institute.

“Today there are already about four epigenetic tests approved for clinical use. In addition to their efficacy, it is important to note that they involve minimal expense, in the sense that a drug is being selected that will have an effect and, therefore, in the end it will reduce the cost in the health of the patient “, explains Esteller.

In addition, new discoveries and technological advances will allow, in the future, on the one hand, to deepen the knowledge of the epigenome thanks to single cell techniques, and on the other hand, to combine epigenomics with advanced therapy strategies, such as gene editing, to lead to epigenomic editing techniques.

Thus, as it is a developing area of ​​knowledge, it must face a series of challenges for its translation into clinical practice. Some examples of these limitations and barriers are the high complexity of this new information code, the need to advance technologies for its study, or the difficulty in validating the clinical relevance of the findings in this field.

However, the prospects for the possibilities it offers are promising and it is already possible to envision a future in which new applications will be developed thanks to the combination of this omic with advanced therapies for the development of epigenome editing techniques, which allow individualizing therapeutic strategies.