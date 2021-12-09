The remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are once again the best-selling of the week in Japan

As has become customary, Famitsu has published the list of the best-selling games during the last week in Japan, which includes the sales that have been made in physical format from November 29 to December 5.

One more week monopolized by Switch

Probably no one will be surprised that the podium is again for Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, titles that add 164,580 copies more, which leaves its total figures close to two million and demonstrates the overwhelming and incombustible success that the saga has in Japanese lands.

On the other hand, the second position is for Mario Party Superstars, a title that has sold 40,668 copies in the last week, while Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain debuts with 36,928 units and takes bronze. Another novelty we have in Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, game that has been released with 13,348 copies to be placed in the eighth position.

You can consult the complete sales list right below, which is made up solely and exclusively of Nintendo Switch games.

one. [NSW] Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl 164.580 (1.915.268)

two. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars 40.668 (405.177)

3. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain 36.928 (New)

Four. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons 18,640 (6,987,075)

5. [NSW] Minecraft 18,308 (2,309,889)

6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 16,160 (4,169,449)

7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 14,728 (4,532,477)

8. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition 13,348 (New)

9. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure 9,387 (2,942,720)

10. [NSW] Pokémon Sword / Shield 8,998 (4,215,022)

Console sales

When it comes to the console sales list, looking at the games list, it will be easy for you to guess that Nintendo Switch has swept again, adding more than 200,000 units between its three models (normal, Lite and OLED), while at a long distance it is followed by PlayStation 5 with almost 2,000.

1. Switch OLED Model 99.195 (492.172)

2. Switch 53,752 (17,575,223)

3. Switch Lite 49,990 (4,284,885)

4. PlayStation 5 1.814 (997.605)

5. Xbox Series S 454 (52,870)

6. New 2DS LL (including 2DS) 423 (1,178,253)

7. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 105 (19,546)

8. PlayStation 4 116 (7,819,013)

9. Xbox Series X 104 (70,548)