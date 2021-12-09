The reason Selena Gómez’s mother almost lost her life

The mother of Selena Gomez is named Mandy teefey and it was she herself who revealed through her Instagram who almost lost his life for one double pneumonia. He survived, but was still scared because he was told he had “days to live.”

Fatal: Selena Gomez’s mother nearly lost her life

Mandy Teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez, survived a so-called “fatal” case of double pneumonia and all thanks to the “miracle” doctors.

“They told me I had days to live” was what 45-year-old Teefey revealed on his Instagram. The publication was made with photos where she is seen in the hospital while fighting for her life.

He also added: “I had miraculous doctors and the love of my family and friends to keep going.”

Selena Gómez’s mother, without a doubt, fought for her life alongside the doctors who treated her, since, in these cases, few make it out alive.

After the news, then several speculations emerged to which again Teefey herself had to go out to share details of what her health problem is. It was all after being harassed with several “personal attacks” in relation to her physical appearance that was seen in some photos for Entrepreneur magazine, published on November 18.

Instagram: Selena Gómez’s mother was harassed for being overweight

“I gained 60 pounds more [mucha] inflammation from the infection “revealed already what he also added:” I had nothing to do to be in a photo session. “In the same vein, he also explained that the photo session had been only 2 weeks after leaving the hospital.

It should be noted that, despite the accusations and the continuous bad intentions about his overweightShe let her followers know that she is happy to be alive. And not only that, but for having survived a life-threatening illness.

Teefey looked vibrant and happy in a video that she later shared on Instagram: “I am healthy and will work on myself at my own pace. 8 “.

For her part, the young Selena Gomez The 29-year-old has so far made no public comment about his mother’s illness. Do you think she is upset because she went out to tell everything on the networks?