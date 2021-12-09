The reason Selena Gómez’s mother almost lost her life

The mother of Selena Gomez is named Mandy teefey and it was she herself who revealed through her Instagram who almost lost his life for one double pneumonia. He survived, but was still scared because he was told he had “days to live.”

Fatal: Selena Gomez’s mother nearly lost her life

Mandy Teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez, survived a so-called “fatal” case of double pneumonia and all thanks to the “miracle” doctors.

