the planet is going to hell (and nobody is going to do anything to prevent it)

Director Adam McKay composes a brilliant apocalyptic satire in which no head puppet remains, not politics, not the media, not tech moguls.

A Netflix original with a spectacular cast that opens in theaters on December 10 and can be seen streaming from Christmas Day.

Let’s imagine a hypothetical assumption. A young astronomy student discovers a comet (while listening to the Wu-Tang Clan). She is very happy because it will bear her name, but when she analyzes with her teacher what the trajectory is, she will realize that it goes directly to the earth’s surface. Goodbye civilization, goodbye to all living species, goodbye planet. In utter ‘shock’, the two humble scientists will report their terrible find to the White House and meet with the President of the United States, who has more important things on her agenda. Desperate, they will go to the media, which will not take them seriously either. Social networks will be filled with memes ridiculing them. The thing is no one will remedy the extinction of the human race? Apparently not.

This is the new movie of Adam mckay, one of the great popes of contemporary satire that, after starting on Saturday Night Live, tandem with Will Ferrell in essential titles of the new American comedy such as ‘The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’ or ‘Brothers by balls’, began a trajectory focused on exposing the evils of capitalism and political corruption in films such as ‘The great bet’ or ‘The vice of power’ or series such as ‘Succession’, of which he is a producer together with Ferrell, precisely. Now in ‘Don’t look up’ take a step further and parodies the great catastrophe movies from a most corrosive point of view in which there is no puppet with a head and that, in addition, has the particularity of connecting with the world in which we live, in which climate change continues not to be taken seriously and in which a pandemic has demonstrated the vulnerability of the human being , in which political populism is rampant and the great technology moguls have become the owners of the roost.

“The germ of the film is the climate crisis, which is overwhelming and possibly the greatest threat to life in human history. And you look the other way, there always seem to be more important things & rdquor ;, says the director Adam McKay at a press conference. “You know something bad is going to happen, and drastic measures are never taken. So it seemed like a good material to dig into the sewers of higher spheres, of all the interests that are in between & rdquor ;.

Star cast

Like the great catastrophe movies of the 70s, ‘Don’t look up’ It has one of those choral distributions of stars almost impossible to assume: Leonardo Dicaprio (the sexy scientist), Jennifer Lawrence (the protest and protest grant holder), Meryl streep (a kind of Donald Trump in feminine), Jonah hill (her cowardly and sociopathic son), Mark Rylance (the enlightened tech mogul), Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry (sparkling television couple of the most media magazine in which everything is made fun of), Timothée Chalamet (a poet skater) and even the singer Ariana Grande, who will perform in a solidarity concert to save the planet.

That’s how delusional, and at the same time revealing and incisive it is ‘Don’t look up’, which takes its name from the slogan that the president of the United States will spread so that citizens do not see that a fireball is literally hovering over their heads.

“Obviously the film also acquires a reading at this time covid & rdquor ;, continues Leonardo Dicaprio. “That’s why I think it engages in a direct conversation with our time, how scientific arguments are questioned, how information is manipulated, denialist theories, all of that is there & rdquor ;. “I think many people prefer not to know the truth, that’s why they cling to ideas that have no scientific basis, that are born of conspiracy, because they are incapable of being responsible,” he continues Jennifer Lawrence.

DiCaprio finds it important to ignite the spark of a conversation that concerns us all, and thinks that McKay’s humor is essential to make the message more accessible. “It seems that now everyone is an expert in everything and has to give their opinion, that is very dangerous & rdquor ;, he says Meryl streep. “But what the film also reveals is how the powerful use information in the way they want to cover their backs, when in reality it doesn’t affect them and the rest of the world is paying for their mistakes & rdquor ;. And it culminates, “if in the end it was the end of the world, what use would all these political and economic hidden interests be? & Rdquor; In this movie, to cry and laugh.