The Mysterious Cube We Found on the Moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have described as a “mysterious cabin.” In the image transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic bulge in a flat, barren landscape.

Unfortunately, Yutu 2 will not be able to immediately travel the 80 meters that separate him from the “thing” and will have to wait at least 2 or 3 months. The Chinese mission on the opposite side of the satellite is exciting but delicate, and the vehicle must wait for solar power and cannot move too fast through territory that may be impassable.

Of course, scientists have already discarded the hypothesis that many have formulated when viewing the object, namely: “Something extraterrestrial !!!”. No guys, I’m afraid there is nothing extraterrestrial there. The most solid hypothesis at the moment is that of a rock formation or a boulder carved in a particular way by an impact with some space body, something that occurs very frequently on the “dark” side of the Moon.

Now we just have to wait and in some time we will receive even closer and clearer photos of the object. If it really is a cabin, then we will have to call nicely.

