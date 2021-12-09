the must-see HBO series with Kate Winslet

Although since I was a child I already worked in theater and TV, it was on the tape Celestial creatures (1994), at 19, who Kate winslet began to attract the attention of critics and the public for his talent. The same one, who almost three decades later, makes her shine in Mare of Easttown.

The HBO series created and written by Brad Ingelsby that in seven chapters shows the story of Marianne Sheehan, or Mare, a woman over 45 years old, divorced, mother and grandmother, who works as a detective Police in the small town of Easttown, Pennsylvania.

Place where he was born, grew up and now lives in the company of his mother Helen (Jean Smart), his daughter Siobahn (Angourie Rice) and his four-year-old grandson Drew (Izzy King), trying to balance personal conflicts with problems in your professional life.

Thus, while she feels the weight of still not having found the whereabouts of a young woman who disappeared a year ago, a case that her boss takes up due to social pressure, she also learns that her ex-husband organized a party to celebrate her marriage engagement. .

And neither more nor less than the same night that she and her teammates on the high school basketball team will receive an award for a sports milestone from 25 years ago.

A minor conflict in the face of the true pain that Mare drags: the suicide of his eldest son.

But something comes to disrupt even more his existence and that of all the residents of Easttown: the murder of a local girl named Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), who was found dead in the forest near the town, shot in the forehead.

The perfect mix of suspense and drama

A homicide that several neighbors and the press begin to relate to the unsolved disappearance that still pains Mare’s career and in whose investigation she has the help, at first reluctantly, of the county detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters).

Case that touches a community in which almost all are friends or relatives, and whose first suspect is Dylan Hinchey (Jack Mulhern), Erin’s ex-boyfriend and with whom she shared a one-year-old son. But soon other alleged culprits appear.

Among them the boy’s current girlfriend, the new priest of the local parish, relatives and even Mare’s ex-husband, Frank (David Denman), after the rumor arises that Erin’s son is not Dylan’s and Frank was very kind to her and the child a while ago.

This gives rise to one of the essential characteristics of Mare of Easttown: offer chapter by chapter new clues and suspects, making the viewer enter a captivating police game, well elaborated and that never loses the sense of what is real on screen.

And the other essential piece of the space: Kate Winslet as the sometimes moody, but at the same time endearing protagonist. A woman who sought comfort in her work to cover the pain of a loss that also made her lose herself.

Who has focused on his police work, neglecting himself a bit; although, as evidenced by her fledgling relationship with writer Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce) and the admiration he arouses in Zabel, she is still very attractive both physically and intellectually.

A combination of mystery, humanity, suffering and hope, in addition to unbeatable performances and narrative, which makes Mare of Easttown one of the best series so far this year. And the confirmation of HBO as one of the main sources of good titles for the small screen.

Watch on HBO Go