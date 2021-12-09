“The loss of a loved one without knowing where they are must be heartbreaking”

Angy F.

Angy Fernandez (Palma, 1990) is Lucía, a deranged young woman with the air of a vigilante who decides to help Elena, a role she plays Veki Velilla (Madrid, 1995) in the desperate search for his sister. And to achieve revenge. Together they decide to extract a confession from the culprit and enter a spiral of unusual violence. This is the story that the Playz series ‘Yrreal’ tells, which mixes animation and scenes that border on gore to tell a sadly very real story: that of the missing women. The actress of ‘Física o Química’, and winner of the first edition of ‘Your face sounds to me’, faces an action movie for the first time. We will see Velilla soon in ‘¡García!’, HBOMax series.

Angy, you have been in the project from minute zero.

Angy Fernandez: Yes. This story has been written for four years. First it was going to be a movie. My character, Lucía, was written by Alberto Utrera, the director, for an improvisation that we did. And Veki we did not know, but she came into our lives to play this role and it seems that it was written for her.

Veki Velilla: When I read the script for the casting, I loved the character. Although I didn’t have all the information yet, but Elena’s background was so shocking that I thought: this has to be mine.

Although the story that ‘Yrreal’ tells is very ‘heavy’, very gore, it is at the same time very real. AF: That is why it is played in the title whatever it is with the Greek word with and, is it real or not? Because it tells of things, that are animated, that may have happened to Lucia or imagines, but also the sad reality that Elena’s sister suffers and also many women.

VV: These girls get into moves. And sometimes they are far from reality, but sometimes you realize what has happened. In addition, when playing with animation, in the first moments you do not know if what they are telling you is happening or has happened. It’s all a bit dreamlike.

Was the shoot very hard? Because there is a lot of action and violence.AF: The truth is that we just got tired. Although we had stuntmen, that’s always cool in action movies, for heavier scenes. They were there to help us, also with the choreography, because everything is very choreographed. And those scenes give a rush. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I would dedicate myself to this. Like Tom Cruise, I would do them.

“The action scenes are high. I would dedicate myself to this. Like Tom Cruise, I would always do them »

VV: You do not realize so much of the physical fatigue, because you are full. Only when you get home. But, apart from the physical wear, there is above all the emotional. Something that you are more aware of when the series ends. Because I finished very whole, but on a mental level … Sure, you are telling your body that certain things have happened, even if it’s a lie. You have cried, you have lived a thousand things … and you take them off at once. That is the hardest.

AF : You gave yourself a good blow.

V. V: Oh yeah! I came up. As we had a chase, I, smart of me, thought that I had to start earlier to be already tired. And the next day I screwed up my quads in a way … Good thing it was the penultimate day of shooting …

Did they look for inspiration in real cases or were they based on the script? VV: As my character is looking for her sister, on the emotional issue I needed to know how a family can feel when talking from outside; _ how do you feel when you go out, if you think they are looking at you … All this part and, Above all, the most difficult part for me was the disappearance of a loved one without knowing where they are. In this search I tried to get soaked, but they are difficult things to get used to because you have not experienced it.

Fortunately.AF: How it has to be! With the documentary Where is Marta ?, you see that it must be something devastating.

The story of that mother who looks out the window every day waiting for her daughter to return is shocking.

VV: Yes. It is something Elena tells. It is one of the things that he gave me the most respect. The whole part in which he is telling the story, which is also very beautifully mounted, in two different times. He gave me a lot of respect, but the team wrapped each other up so much that it was very easy to go through those emotions.

“The 20 minute episode format works for immediacy and because you can decide when to watch it”

How do you rate the short duration of the episodes? More being a fiction directed to the young public.AF: That is what people are demanding. Young people want to consume very quickly, that’s why there are so many platforms, so many series … With what you have to adapt to the times. I think it’s an easy series to watch. Quick, because they are 20 minute chapters, not like before. When I was in Physics or Chemistry, it was an hour and a quarter with announcements. And, of course, people went to bed very late. Now you can decide what time you want to go to bed, because you can see it whenever you want.

VV: That’s the part that hooks you, because if you have a series with one-hour chapters, when you finish the first one, if you want to see the next one, it takes you a whole hour more. With Yrreal, without realizing it you have seen it all in two hours, since there are six 20-minute chapters. This is why format 20 is working. As Angy said, for immediacy, for deciding when you see it and that it is not so much time that it will take to see it.

The ending is closed, but the final image opens the possibility of another season. They would like to?

(In unison): Man, sure!

AF: Now, let people decide and give us the opportunity to continue with such cool characters.

VV: Besides, it has been a very nice job. The talent in each of the sectors was enormous. It seems a subjective opinion, but it is not. The animation part, I don’t know if it’s been seen here before, but not in this way. They are very pioneering things. The end is closed, yes, but I want them to continue telling me what happens now with Lucia, who wears a mask and says: “I’m going to be a superhero.”