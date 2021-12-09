The latest advances in nuclear medicine specify the stage of Parkinson’s disease

VALÈNCIA, Dec. 9 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The head of the Nuclear Medicine Unit of the Vithas Valencia 9 de Octubre Hospital, Dr. Pablo Sopena, has stressed that the importance of neurological diagnosis is “key” to determine Parkinson’s against other diseases and in this sense has highlighted recent advances in Nuclear medicine specify the stage of this pathology.

According to the Spanish Society of Neurology, in Spain some 150,000 people suffer from Parkinson’s, the second most frequent neurodegenerative disease, after Alzheimer’s disease.

In this regard, he explained that tremors, stiffness and cognitive problems are the main symptoms of this chronic, degenerative and progressive pathology, a consequence of the degeneration of a particular type of cells found in a region deep in the brain called the basal ganglia. and especially in a part of the brain stem called the substantia nigra.

However, since the first symptoms appear, in many cases erroneously associated with other diseases, until a definitive diagnosis is established *, an average of between one and five years may pass.

Therefore, in case of diagnostic doubt, especially if there is tremor, either atypical or essential; and in order to differentiate parkinsonian syndrome, specific brain tests can be requested to complement the diagnostic process.

These tests, PET-Dopamine or the DATSCAN, are non-invasive, of short duration and do not require preparation. Thus, he has highlighted that if there is a pathology with nigrostriatal degeneration, they will show an alteration due to loss of function, even before the patient shows motor symptoms characteristic of Parkinson’s 1. Furthermore, these tests can change the diagnosis and management, in at least; and according to the series, in a third of the cases 2.

In this sense, Parkinson’s disease triggers a loss of density in the proteins responsible for transporting dopamine, a fundamental neurotransmitter for movement control. Thus, although the most popular symptom of the disease is tremor, the most common is that the specialist is initially consulted due to the great slowness with which daily tasks are carried out.