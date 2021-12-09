The Kardashian-Jenner clan reacts against Tristan Thompson after being unfaithful to Khloé

What do the Kardashian-Jenners think about the new Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian scandal? Here we tell you …

A few days ago the most recent infidelity of the NBA player, Tristan Thompson, was revealed. While trying to resume his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, which ended after the athlete’s affair with Kyie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, Thompson became involved with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, who sued him for child support.

Nichols revealed that Tristan is the father of his baby, who was conceived in March 2021, on the basketball player’s birthday. Although Khloé has not commented on the matter, she did send a cryptic message through Instagram.

“Simply I don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don’t have it ”, Khloé wrote, hinting that she won’t let Thompson’s new infidelity get to her.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan reacts against Tristan after being unfaithful to Khloé

A source close to the Kardashian clan revealed to the magazine People what was the reaction of Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, Kylie and Kris after learning that Tristan cheated once again on Khloé.

“[Las Kardashian] Khloe has been told not to go back to Tristan. Unfortunately, Khloe has illusions that he will eventually change the way he is. Khloe’s family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well, even after he broke Khloe’s heart several times, ”the source said.

Do you think Khloé will give her daughter’s father one last chance?

