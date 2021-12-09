the hobby that unites Henry Cavill, Vin Diesel or Alberto Chicote

Having hobbies considered ‘geeks’ is no longer a social stigma like a few years ago, no matter how much people like Graham norton pretend to make fun of people at the expense of a hobby perfectly established in society. And when mocks Henry Cavill for “playing with figurines”, does not know that in social networks they will found.

Is what happened when the last superman He went through his BBC program: the space host hesitated his compatriot (“You make me feel weird”Cavill said) when it came to the topic that he likes to paint and play with figures. The matter ended in an obvious face of disgust from the actor, as well as a wave of support in networks for the Man of Steel claiming the geek culture.

Without going any further, it is a hobby that he shares with another star actor in the Hollywood sphere: Vin Diesel. The Fast & Furious is known an anecdote in which he went to a Games Workshop store (Warhammer distributors) and asked to be closed so that he could have a quiet game. Given the refusal of those responsible, he bought a lot of figures and took them home, to continue his battle.

You don’t have to cross the pond to see examples of people very famous fond of the subject, and in areas that you would not expect. Without going further, Alberto Chicote: the chef and presenter has never hidden his passion for the game, where he directly is an artist. Between recipes, trips, comics or exhibitions, the Instagram of the Madrilenian is pLagado of figures that he paints with extreme taste and care.

What surprises you that a 52-year-old man still “hits the figurines”, as that presenter says? Well when you know that Javier Cansado also gives his 66 clubs, the same you go crazy. The comedian uncovered his hobby in the early days of the pandemic through Twitter, proposing to his followers to take online games during quarantine. All with an immense background collection in your home …

Ed Sheeran is another who has publicly shown his love for Warhammer, even going so far as to confess that it is a hobby that helps you focus and forget all the noise around you in your daily tasks. In the end the weirdo is going to be Graham Chapman; in his condescension zascas are coming to him everywhere.