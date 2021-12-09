The Game Awards 2021: Halo Infinite takes the GOTY of the fans at the awards ceremony

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The campaign of Halo Infinite it just debuted yesterday; However, the early release of its multiplayer left a really positive impression on the community. We have the proof in that he won the Players’ Chocie award from The Game Awards 2021.

As we told you before, Players’ Choice is the category of The Game Awards 2021 that reflects the voice and vote of the community. In other words, it is a 100% fan-chosen award, so its winner can be considered the GOTY or Game of the Year for the fans.

That Halo Infinite taking this award makes it clear that the work of 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios has made the community happy. Especially when we take into account that in its first phase it competed against 29 titles that represent the best that GOTY left us in 2021 as Returnal, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil Village and DEATHLOOP.

Since the last round of voting, Halo Infinite was outlined as one of the favorites, getting a significant percentage of the votes and surpassing finalists such as Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread and Resdient Evil VillageVery intense competition for sure, so it’s a well-deserved award.

Cheers for Halo Infinite!

And you, do you think Halo Infinite did he deserve to take this award? For you, what is the best game of all of 2021? Tell us in the comments.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place on the night of December 9, 2021. Follow this link to see all our coverage of the awards show that will also have a lot of news about the future of gaming.