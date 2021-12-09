The Find N is Oppo’s first folding mobile

If we stick to the time it took to finish it, it would have to be said that the new Oppo Find N will be tested and well tested. The company has taken no less than three years to finish its first folding mobile. Its official presentation will take place on December 15.

Oppo has not offered many details about the technical characteristics of this new terminal. We do not know its processor, its memory, or the resolution of its cameras. It is not very surprising if we take into account that folding mobiles are trying to find market niche more by way of style and fashion than by specifications. The first announcement, below these lines, only says that it is very stylish, and comfortable to use and that Oppo has solved all the durability problems of previous generations of folding mobile phones with a flexible screen.

In this sense, Oppo’s strategy has been the opposite of Samsung’s, which already has three generations of folding phones and all three have problems that the company is solving. Oppo has chosen to solve problems in the lab rather than in the pocket of a volunteer guinea pig. It will be necessary to see if it works out for him.

In that same presentation, Oppo will give more details about its new NPU neural processor and its new augmented reality glasses. As always, we will be aware of all this to tell you about it here. [Engadget]