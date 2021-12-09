The economy car that Jennifer Aniston bought (and also uses her friend Cameron Díaz)

Jennifer Aniston played one of the most iconic female characters on international television. The beautiful actress played “Rachel” for several seasons, a character that made history in the 90s and 2000s on the series Friends.

With the passage of time, the ex of Brad Pitt managed to establish herself as one of the most praised and loved actresses in Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aniston has a huge fortune valued at $ 300 million. With this heritage she can give herself the luxuries she wants: mansions, properties, companies … Cars? Although everyone can imagine her driving a Bentley, a Ferrari or a Lamborghini, the truth is that when it comes to cars, the American actress opts for simple, inexpensive and modest models.

An eco-friendly car

The 52-year-old actress drives a Toyota Prius, a hybrid car that has become very famous in the Hollywood community, as it is friendly with the environment, has a nice and classic design and it only costs $ 22,000, well below the car budget of most celebrities.

This car model is characterized by being a C-segment fuel-electricity hybrid. It is the most representative car of this model and it is sold in more than 70 countries, including Spain.

According to the European Union, the Toyota Prius is superior to electric cars because it improves, to a great extent, the problems of autonomy and does not need a long time to recharge the batteries.This makes it the highest-performance combustion car and the one with the lowest gas emissions (carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, unburned hydrocarbons, lead, etc.) today. These characteristics make this avant-garde car an excellent option for caring for the environment., since the pollution index is much lower than that of a conventional combustion car. Although it is an economical car, it has new details and accessories and quite advanced technology, which makes driving this car a comfortable and pleasant experience.

Jennifer Aniston has declared herself a defender of environmental care, of organic products not tested on animals. The fact that this car is not only practical but also eco-friendly, caught the actress’s attention, putting aside luxuries to focus on practicality and environmental care.

Aniston is not the only celebrity who has opted for a modest model of car, several stars have joined the fight for environmental care and have acquired the same Toyota Prius model as “Rachel.” Among them we can name Cameron Diaz, a friend of the actress for several years and who, surely, prompted Jennifer to buy this car.

Other artists such as Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus and David Duchovny have declared themselves fans of this car model.They prefer to invest little money in efficient and sustainable technology, before spending a fortune on a beautiful and luxurious collector’s car.