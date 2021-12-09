The Best Series Of 2021

At times like these, you probably already have a list of television shows that help you escape from the problems of the world. In fact, this year particularly, amid the uncertainty of resuming our activities or remaining sheltered at home, the object that most suffered from confinement was our sofa, as it supported us for hours and hours that we spent glued to the television.

As much as 2021 tried to sabotage us, our countenance never fell, and the television industry built series that made us experience the wildest stories firsthand.

Any Top 10 Series list these days calls for a few caveats. Is it really 10? Are they really the best? No one, not even a professional, can see everything these days. Of course, the goal is high in the world of series and with hundreds of titles released each year, the competition is fierce.

Without further ado, we leave you our ranking with the best 10 television programs of the year, so you can satisfy your appetite for series. Does it match your 2021 selection?

10- Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

A bright, charming and exciting version that addresses an apocalyptic virus plot but with a youthful and charismatic perspective. A boy half human and half deer, he spends a decade living alone in the depths of the forest for fear of being captured by men, but one day he will meet a lonely vagabond, with whom he will embark on an adventure through the ruins of the United States. looking for answers.

9- Lupine (Netflix)

Lupine is the first French series to make the US Top 10. Omar Sy plays Assane Diop, a man who seeks to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted on him by a wealthy family. The scenery through beautiful France is extraordinary, as well as being an incredible action-packed journey.

8- Loki (Disney +)

Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as his mischievous MCU character, was ambitious and captivating in his performances, production design, and storytelling choices. Hiddleston did something really special throughout six episodes, quickly but credibly turning Loki from a power-hungry brat to a compassionate and altruistic man.

7- La Casa De Papel – Season 5 (Netflix)

The International Emmy-winning series divided its final season into two parts. The gang is still inside the Bank of Spain facing the military brigade. In the darkest hours, the most beloved thieves of television will face the challenge of getting the gold and leaving the Bank of Spain. Will they be able to do it?

6- WandaVisión (Disney +)

There is no program that better encapsulates 2021 than WandaVisión. Following Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in their respective roles as Wanda and Vision, what started out as Marvel’s first television series ended up being a beautiful meditation on the American dream, as well as a great nod to television history. Each episode pays tribute to a decade of television, with references such as ‘I Love Lucky’, ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’.

5- Luis Miguel La Serie – Season 3 (Netflix)

The end of Luis Miguel La Serie, narrates some of the most important events in the singer’s life, such as his relationship with Mariah Carey or the million-dollar lawsuits he faced during the last decade and that almost led him to bankruptcy.

4- Mare Of Easttown (HBO)

Kate Winslet masterfully composes a radically normal antihero character, in which she plays a police inspector in a small town in Pennsylvania. Winslet investigates a series of murders of young women among a wide group of suspects, who are discarded one by one until the shocking truth is revealed.

3- Hellbound (Netflix)

Heading to Hell, the supernatural horror film in six chapters by director Yeon Sang-ho, where supernatural beings appear in Seoul to notify certain people of the date and time of their death. Religious fanatics begin to believe that it is divine punishment and the police do not know what to do. Don’t miss out on this exciting story.

2- Arcane (Netflix)

The popular video game League of Legends is exploring new frontiers, making the leap to an animated television series on Netflix. The series brings the backstories of the game’s top champions to life and has surpassed ‘The Squid Game’ as the most watched series.

1- The Squid Game (Netflix)

The television phenomenon that took over everything and that in addition to being unexpected, managed to become the most watched series in the history of Netflix just a few days after its premiere. Its plot is simple, hundreds of players with financial problems are put to compete in a strange competition, which promises to give them an accumulated millionaire as a prize; they just have to complete the wild games and survive until the last moment.