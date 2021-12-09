The best movie premieres to say goodbye to the year

About to say goodbye to 2021, these last weeks of December are loaded with great premieres to enjoy movies in the best cinemas in our country.

Don’t look up

The platform streaming Netflix presents its new movie directed by popular filmmaker Adam Mckay. This comedy-drama will be released in theaters on December 10 and under subscription on the platform on December 24. The story tells how a student and her astronomy teacher try to warn humanity about the future collision of a comet with Earth. The problem is, nobody cares. The film has a cast of height with Jennifer Lawrecen and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The mud

From the hand of the Valencian filmmaker Iñaki Sánchez, the actors and actresses Raúl Arévalo, Paz Vega, Joaquín Climent, Roberto Álamo, Susi Sánchez and Daniela Casas star in the new thriller shot in the Albufera Natural Park in Valencia. Ricardo, a prestigious biologist, has the function of returning to his land to protect the natural park where he lived as a child, which is currently being hit by a severe drought. The decisions that you will make will confront you with people who will lead to unexpected situations. The film, produced by Sunrise Pictures, will hit theaters on December 10.

The Bloom family

The new film directed by Glendyn Ivin hits the big screen on December 10. Young Sam Bloom’s life takes a 180º turn when she suffers an accident that leaves her paralyzed. What she does not know is that an unexpected ally in the form of a wounded bird, named Penguin because of the color of his plumage, will mark a before and after in the way he sees his day to day. The Bloom family is a story of overcoming based on real events and adaptation of the Best seller namesake of Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor, this time starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln or Jacki Weaver.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The third installment of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker that unites the worlds of Marvel and Sony comes to the big screen. This time young Peter must face his greatest best kept secret that has been revealed to society. Under the direction of John Watts and with the participation of actors such as Jacob Batalon or Zendaya, in addition to Tom, the film will be released next December 16.

Trash: the legend of the magic pyramid

Italian director Fancesco Dafano presents his new cartoon adventure. This time the protagonists are discarded objects, such as a plastic bottle or a cardboard box, trying to survive and look for a second chance. These abandoned materials are always ignored by everyone and they want to assert themselves, they want to be reborn to be useful again. A film that will seek to inform and educate the smallest of the house on the concept of recycling. It will hit the big screens of our country next December 17.

The Matrix Resurrections

The fourth installment of one of the most revolutionary sagas of recent years in Hollywood, hits theaters next December 22th. Under the direction of Lana Wachowski, the film will reunite the original cast with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss at the helm. Although it is not known exactly what development and plot the new installment will take, it is rumored and speculated that it could all be a prequel or that Morpheus is the villain of the film; a whole mystery to be solved.

West side story

The next December 22th The new version of the film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins in 1961 arrives in theaters in our country, West side story; this time under the baton of renowned director Steven Spielberg. The screenwriter for this new installment is Tony Kushner, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, who assures that the original story does undergo some modification to adapt it to current times, but that the background of the story remains intact. Surveys place the new blockbuster of the American director as one of the favorites to win an Oscar in the next edition. In its first premiere in 1961, there were ten statuettes obtained.

Sherlock Holmes 3

The sequel to the movie Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Play hits theaters next December 22th. The 2009 film, with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law in the roles of the private detective and his medical partner, got rave reviews; Now, more than a decade later, Downey Jr is donning the Holmes suit again in search of new adventures. For this installment, Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman or Bohemian Rhapsody) replaces Guy Ritchie in directing, while the script is in the hands of James Coyne.

100 days with the Tata

Madrid-born Miguel Ángel Muñoz makes his directorial debut telling the story of his own life and his relationship with Luisa, «la Tata», sister of Miguel Ángel’s great-grandmother, the person who raised him since he was little. The idea was born as a result of the quarantine and the live videos that both made and that were published on the director’s social networks with the hashtag #CuarenTATA. He himself declares that «having spent 100 days with the Tata has been a unique experience, new for both of us and at the same time hard due to the situation we are experiencing worldwide. In this documentary I reveal a very intimate personal process that I think is common to all at the same time: the difficulty and the fear of definitive separation ». A documentary produced by Paciencia Filmis that hits the big screen next December 29.

The King’s Man: The First Mission

The story of the famous Kingsmans spy organization during World War I hits theaters next December 29. Evil criminal minds, led by Rasputin, aim to unleash a war and end millions of lives. Independent of the governments, the first intelligence agency will try to ensure the peace of the population. Director Matthew Vaughn has managed to capture in this spin-off the plot developed in the comics by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.