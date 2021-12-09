The best Christmas carols and songs in English to say goodbye to 2021 | Music

Christmas has arrived. And what better than to celebrate it with music. From LOS40.com we have wanted to prepare for our readers and listeners a compilation with several of the best Christmas carols in English of all times so that this 2021 you put new music, and not so new, to your Christmas. Because whatever time it is, music is always the best companion!

Here you will find songs by artists of the most stranded among which are the British singers Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran, the musical duo of Ohio Twenty One Pilots, the artists who until recently were a couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the band of K- pop BTS and of course, the incomparable Mariah Carey with her iconic Christmas carol, and even the comedian Jimmy Fallon, among many others.

It was a … (Masked Christmas), by Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon

Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion have joined this 2021 to comedian Jimmy Fallon To present It was a … (Masked Christmas), a Christmas carol in which the coronavirus shares the limelight with the synth sound of the eighties and the pop of the 2000s.

Merry christmasby Ed Sheeran and Elton John

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have joined their voices this 2021 in a collaboration that all their fans expected: Merry christmas. It is a much more classic Christmas carol than the previous ones that reminds us of everything that is related to this festive time of the year: the bells, the reindeer, Santa Claus, the white and red hats and, above all, the Christmas music .

For so longby Alfred García

Although it is not a Christmas carol as such, in For so long from Alfred Garcia reference is made to Christmas. It is a song that is perfect for this time with which the artist undoubtedly manages to move everyone who listens to it.

Butter holiday remixby BTS

It is possible that this you did not expect, and we are not surprised at all. The K-pop band BTS has wanted to re-release one of their greatest hits and turn it into a Christmas song. !Butter, holiday remix‘has no waste! Let’s enjoy Christmas to the rhythm of K-pop!

Fall in love at Christmas, by Mariah Carey, Khalid and Kirk Franklin

Mariah Carey is the christmas queen. But in addition to succeeding with his classic Christmas carol -which is also on this list- this 2021 he has wanted to go a step further in the genre of Christmas songs and has joined Khalid and Kirk Franklin to present Fall in love at Christmas.

Let it snow, by Michael Bublé

Early this 2021 Michael buble he re-recorded his Christmas carol with the BBC’s Big Bang Orchestra Let it snow on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Christmas album that includes it. And we love the result!

Can’t Stop Christmasby Robbie Williams

Robbie williams Last 2020 he presented a Christmas carol with a catchy rhythm that is also marked by Covid-19 in which he already made it very clear: No one will stop Christmas.

Christmas saves the yearby Twenty One Pilots

With a much more melancholic rhythm – it does not admit any festive dancing – than that of Robbie Williams, the Americans Twenty One Pilots They also published a Christmas carol last year that they have put video to this 2021. The duo presented Christmas saves the year, a song in which Christmas is presented as the savior of a terrible year.

The Lighthouse Keeper, by sam smith

In 2020 Sam smith He launched The Lighthouse Keeper, a Christmas song in which he expresses how Christmas is for him the longing to be with his friends and family. It’s not a very lively theme either, but it’s certainly perfect for a leisurely meal or to put on while preparing the Christmas Eve menu.

Christmas bluesby Sabrina Claudio and The Weeknd

The past 2020 the American singer-songwriter Sabrina claudio next to the famous The Weeknd public Christmas blues, a beautiful Christmas blues that will accompany any Christmas dinner very well.

Santa Claus is comin ‘to townby Sebastián Yatra

The Colombian puts a happy note to this list. Yatra presented a version of the Christmas carol last year Santa Claus is comin ‘to town in which interspersed English and Spanish with which it is almost impossible not to move the body. This one does lift anyone’s spirits!

The Christmas Songby Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

They have been the couple of the moment until recently and now they have broken the hearts of their fans. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello They have recently broken up, but we will always have their music. Among her, the Christmas song that they presented last Christmas: The Christmas Song.

Merry Christmas (I don’t want to fight tonight)by Ramones

Not everything was going to be recent songs on this list, and it is that in any playlist Christmas can not miss classics like this one from Ramones. This rock carol by the Forrest Hills punk band cheers up for anyone on these dates.

Zat You, Santa Claus?by Louis Armstrong

And from one classic to another. Another of the Christmas songs in English that should be on any playlist this 2020 and is always this one from Louis Amsgrong. Who doesn’t like to spend the holidays with a genius like him?

One more sleepby Leona Lewis

Another song that should be on this list is this One more sleep from Leona Lewis. Eight years ago, back in 2013, the British artist published this Christmas song framed in the album Christmas, with Love. And we still love it!

Wonderful christmastimeby Paul McCartney

In 1979 Paul MCCARTNEY He launched Wonderful Christmastime, a Christmas carol with pop rhythms that reached number 6 in the British UK Singles Chart and that years later became part of the film Rudolph. We love it and that is why we have included it in this playlist!

All I want for Christmas is youby Mariah Carey

We couldn’t finish this list without including the hit of every Christmas. Mariah Carey, with All I want for Christmas is you, It is capable of lifting the spirits of anyone and the figures show it, because each year around this time it rises positions in the lists to reach the top positions.

Very Merry Christmas 2021 and Happy 2022!