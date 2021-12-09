‘The Batman’: Anna Kendrick dresses up as Robin to ask Ben Affleck for a role in his new movie – movie news

The Bat Man will appear soon in ‘La Liga de la Justicia’, a film that hits theaters in the United States on June 2, 2017.





Anna Kendrick is determined to join the world of superheroes at all costs, although she has not yet decided which Kinematic Universe she wants to belong to. Last summer, the actress from Twilight published on his social networks that he would like to play Squirrel Girl inside the Marvel world. This suggestion caught the attention of the Russo brothers, who supported his idea and called it “a perfect signing”. But, after it was announced that a new Bat Man movie will be made, Kendrick has switched from side, dressed as Robin and begged Ben Affleck for a role in The Batman.

The request has been made with a humorous tone during a video interview with the popular television channel MTV. The actress is not the only one who takes advantage of her meeting with Affleck to ask for a job, because the actor who plays Batman has reproached him for not being part of Hitting the mark 3. With the amount of interpreters that are being recruited for the new films of the DC Universe, it would not be strange that Kendrick achieved his goals and had a small cameo in some tape.

The solo story of this mythical superhero has not yet begun to develop, so it is not known when it will be released or what its exact title will be. Long before knowing these data, Batman to establish contact with a number of DC characters to help you fight evil: Wonder woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Superman (Henry Cavill), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). The union of all these heroes will take place in The Justice League, a film that will hit theaters in United States on June 2, 2017 and that it lacks a release date in Spain. Take a look at the trailer under these lines!