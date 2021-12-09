The barter between Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova is in danger

Details can bring down the exchange between clubs and Córdova is already looking for other teams.

The Antuna-Córdova deal is in danger! Two more clubs wish Sebastian

By: Zaritzi Sosa DEC. 08. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The negotiation that seemed to be only minimal details to be finalized between Uriel antuna and Sebastian Cordova in a trade with America and Chivas now reeling and they are further away than ever.

According to information from reporter Gibran Araige from TUDN, Antuna has not reached an economic agreement with the board of the Águilas, despite the fact that they have been in days of tug of war with their representative, since the Flock player meets the Mexican National Team that will play a friendly against Chile in Austin, Texas. However, he does not want to give in and the negotiation is getting colder and colder.

Although the future of Antuna so far is uncertain, since Chivas has made him known that he does not enter into plans for the next season and despite the fact that Santiago Solari made the request for the winger of the rojiblanco team, they have not reached a agreement that closes this exchanges between the most popular clubs in Mexican soccer.