The actor Germán Rojas in his mature age, does not stop dreaming

By Mariana Suárez Guarín

“Time and old age do not matter when love is above all things”, Germán Rojas.

The current situation of old school television actors is not the best, even before the pandemic some have had to go through economic losses and today they are no longer living golden or prosperous times, as is the case of Germán Rojas, an actor recognized as a of the ‘Glories of Colombian television’, who is currently based in the Risaralda capital for a year and a half, for the love of his 94-year-old mother, with whom he shares a close relationship and who in his words’ never broke the umbilical cord, nor was he ever interested in breaking it. ‘ He also revealed his experience and details of his current professional situation at 73 years of age.

The pothole

“It is the situation to which many actors who have given our lives and capacities have been subjected, it is a silence, an abandonment in the profession, a great sadness is felt, but although it causes these emotions we are also aware that new forces are coming and generations, but what we demand with great respect is that there are always characters, for example in Europe and the United States, who overwhelm, and the great ones are not the pretty young people, but the experienced gentlemen who do a good job, like Sean Penn. , Anthony Hopkins, Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, among others, who are currently in force, and are what make people see a series and a movie. I think that God’s timing is perfect and everything comes in its time and in its moment and I reinvented myself ”.

Singer facet

The actor appeared this year in the month of September at En la Voz Senior Colombia, where he showed his musical talent and before the judges and the audience he performed the song ‘Castillos en el aire’, by José Cortés. “I’ve always liked singing, I made an album a long time ago and now I want to bring it to light, it’s titled ‘Partiendome el alma’, it contains 11 songs or musical cuts, this was my plan b, and then go back to the stage, to theater and keep knocking on doors ”, explained the artist.

New theater project

The actor father of 4 daughters, 7 grandchildren and a great-grandson, revealed that he has currently been with his current partner for 26 years and still has a lot of energy, practices tennis, soccer, skating, basketball and golf, and will begin a tour in the coffee region first in Pereira, this Friday, December 10 at the Comfamiliar theater, with his monologue ‘Don’t stop Dreaming, when the mind dreams the heart doesn’t age’. It is the story of a very particular character, a great artist whose objective is to leave a mark, a legacy and for this he seeks his own writer to capture his memories, encountering a harsh and sad reality, loneliness due to the abandonment of the the rest. This play provides a wonderful lesson in life and love, which shows a very beautiful teaching. “It is a very beautiful story, I did not want to hurt other people’s sensibilities, so it is me in the first person, it is my story, but it is also anyone’s story, where I sing, I play various characters, where the propositional part is to tell people Please, if you reached your 70, 80 or 90 years, it does not matter, the doors will always be open, no one can truncate dreams, not even death because, even if you die, you will always remain in the minds of your family and your friends ”.

Important track record

German Rojas He is a radio, film, television and theater actor, has been fully trained in the old school and golden years, has a broad professional career of around 40 years, time in which he has been engraved in the minds and hearts of the Colombians, for his great acting talent, interpreting a number of characters as a supporting actor and protagonist. “I started in 1969 in the Circus at his home, painting my face, as a clown, in 1982 I studied drama, did extras, I grew up acting and they gave me extras (important roles with parliament), I remember the teacher Julio César Luna , who told me to do whatever I wanted in the scenes, and then I was with Jorge Alí Triana (Colombian actor, director and screenwriter), with whom I also played important characters and then RCN arrived, with La Cautiva, La Intrusa, among others, Later, Jorge Varón Televisión’s Corín Tellados arrived, which I began to star in, after this I went on to star in RTI Decisions, at that time they gave me the importance that I longed for and one day the famous series ‘Los Cuervos’ (1985- 1986), where they initially called me to interpret two chapters and then they lengthened it for another year, and my character became important, it belonged to a lawyer named Alfonso Benares, who was defending a woman who starred in the actress or ruguaya Betty Rolando, a very good actress who unfortunately died in that series and in real life also coincidentally lost her life in a car accident, during those days of filming, “the actor confessed with melancholy.

Rojas is also remembered for participating in other productions such as: ‘Extorión’ and ‘La Intrusa’ in 1986 and ‘Camila’ in 1987; The meek waters (1994); ‘I love Paquita Gallego’, in 1998; ‘Zorro: the sword and the rose’, in 2007 and ‘The end of paradise’, in 2019, as well as for his role as ‘Bernardo Elizondo’ in the successful telenovela ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ in 2003, character in which he played the father of the ‘Elizondo sisters’, in love with Libia, the younger sister of the Kings.