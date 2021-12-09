The 3 WORST movies in the Netflix catalog (and that you will surely see because of morbid)

Netflix is the favorite streaming platform of many and how not to love it if it has a wide catalog of filmsInternational multi-award-winning series and documentaries, comedy, drama, romance, everything is there, ready to be enjoyed at any time, but even this platform full of successes does not escape having hidden among its bestsellers the worst catastrophes that the cinema has been able to produce.

They are productions so bad that surely you could not finish watching them no matter how hard you tried, such absurd plots and performances that leave much to be desired came together to create a kind of cinematic Frankenstein that even the least critical of art could not pass up.

The 3 WORST movies in the Netflix catalog

The ridiculous 6

This film that pretends to be a comedy is considered among the “worst movies ever” according to Rotten Tomatoes. The story revolves around Tommy “White Knife” Stockburn, a man who travels the West to rescue his father accompanied by five other brothers who he did not know he had.

Starring Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Luke Wilson, Steve Buscemi, Danny Trejo, David Spade, and Nick Nolte, it’s one of the worst movies in Sandler’s repertoire and that says a lot.

Memoirs of an international assassin

The premise: Sam Larson, a simple writer is mistaken for a hit man when his fictional novel about an international murderer is published as a true story.

So far it seems an interesting production with a good basis for the plot, but something happens in the execution that ended up being a disaster and the criticism ended with it.

The last days of the crime

“An extremely boring film” was the criticism that this film received, with 148 minutes of duration it seems that it never ends, the minutes pass and pass and the plot does not advance, they continue scene after scene planning a robbery and lose all the attention of the spectator.