The 12 most wanted men’s perfumes of Christmas

Good perfumes may seem invisible, but they never go unnoticed. They are able to leave a trace and an indelible mark on the olfactory memory of anyone. They awaken the sense of smell so automatically that, after identifying this or that smell, they evoke memories of people, experiences or specific places in a matter of seconds. In short, good perfumes also denote something among those who wear them and among those who opt for one or the other when it comes to making a gift as personal as, almost always, successful. Can’t they become the toy perfect for a man with the excuse of Christmas?

Getting it is easy. Because, unlike spring or summer perfumes, winter always invites you to opt for more concentrated, more intense aromas whose notes are impregnated in all those garments made with thick fibers. The coldest season of the year — and with the excuse of gifts for Twelfth Night — calls for warmer perfumes whose compositions are made with ingredients such as musk, amber or incense. Resins, spices or green notes with which to achieve a greater fixation of the same on the skin … as well as a permanence and durability for longer.

The olfactory codes of the season have led us to stress test some of the most sought-after perfumes by men. Freezing has wanted them to become, automatically, our 12 particular Ice Kings. Fragrances with a cold soul, but with a warm heart with which to sing a Tronian game “Winter is coming …”. Below you will find a selection that contains everything: from woody nuances to smoky notes, passed through all those spicy chords that marry so well with the coldest season of the year. The time has come for you to climb to the top to crown your winter style with the perfume it deserves.

1. Soleil Brûlant by Tom Ford

Eau de parfum Soleil Brûlant by Tom Ford (293 euros / 50 ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

The emergence of pink pepper, bergamot or mandarin is just the prelude to everything that hides the warm heart of a perfume whose ingredients will leave you freezing. On the skin, it is like a masterful recipe with which it will be impossible to go unnoticed: honey, amber, frankincense and orange blossom. Four notes that are like the singing of Arabian Nights, but brought to the present. To the contemporaneity of a winter that deserves more fragrances like this one where gold and warmth perfectly summarize the olfactory feel of a fragrance with a lot of personality.

2. Luna Rossa Ocean by Prada

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette (66.95 euros / 100 ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

Long live the classic perfumes that are always unable to renew themselves with new versions that arrive to conquer the smell of even those who feel identified with the same fragrance. Would you dare to be unfaithful to your perfume of a lifetime? If you are one of those who usually distill some Prada essence, Luna Rossa Ocean can become one of your new favorites list. Lily, saffron and a refreshing citrus cocktail they make their way into a fragrance that also gives off an aura of freshness thanks to lavender and sage. An ocean dive to the depths of Antarctica itself, the place your nose will navigate when you taste it.

3. Mumbai Noise by Byredo

Bombay and Mumbai are the same thing, the same paradise. An Eden in which colors and smells are a faithful photocopy of a city whose cultural and spiritual heritage is concentrated in Byredo’s latest creation. Tonka bean, agarwood, coffee, amber, leather, sandalwood. We could go on but We invite you to do this sensory journey yourself through all those chords that come out with just a spray of this enveloping, warm perfume. Its intoxicating power and its permanence on the skin are just two of the characteristics of a fragrance capable of shattering the olfactory convictions of those who are faithful to a single perfume in winter.

4. Phantom by Paco Rabanne

Eau de toilette Phantom by Paco Rabbane (85.95 euros / 100 ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

It should stay that way, cryogenized, because this perfume with the appearance of a robot and an alien soul is just that: an extraordinary fragrance. Its creators have used neuroscience to select notes and ingredients that stimulate sensuality, well-being and energy. Thanks to an algorithm they have achieved quantify the emotional benefits of one or the other scent and how they influence the feelings of some men between the ages of 18 and 35. In addition to lavender, vetiver, vanilla or apple, Phantom also has styrelyl acetate, a molecule vintage that activates the sensation of alertness. Ready to show up in a cocktail bar with a fragrance from another planet?

5. Oud For Happiness by Initio

Initio Oud For Hapiness Eau de Parfum (280 euros / 90 ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

They say that oud rebalances energy levels while relaxing the body and mind. Bring out your most holistic side and perfume yourself with a fragrance that will lead you to feel a total sense of well-being. It may seem like a shamans thing, but since the firm they have worked hard to achieve the authentic perfume of happiness. They have used freshly cut narcotic herbs to introduce them into their master recipe and achieve an energizing and uninhibited result. Calm and relax courtesy of ginger or Virginia cedar which are combined with warm notes of musk, licorice or vanilla. For this reason, the references to the tree of life that appears carved in its bottle could not be absent: sacred geometry for a very spiritual, different and groundbreaking aroma.

6. Gucci Guilty Pour Homme by Gucci

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Toilette by Gucci (52.79 euros / 90 ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

The time has come to meet a classic again. A fragrance with 10 years of history that returns with the desire to make its own in the men’s toiletry bag this winter. Its formulation was a revolution in its day and, even today, his recipe continues to be novel thanks to the use of white flowers. Ingredients that are traditionally used in women’s perfumes. Here is this eau de toilette by Gucci for men that promises to give you great joys this season. Let yourself be enchanted by orange blossom, leather, lavender, pink pepper, Italian lemon or cedar wood and discover why it is still so modern a decade after its birth.

7. Moncler Pour Homme by Moncler

Moncler Pour Homme Eau de Parfum by Moncler (180 euros / 150 ml).

The alpine sense of smell has given us. And the thing is not for less because, what could we expect from a leading brand in coats to practice sports on the snow? Moncler lands with a new fragrance in which all those scents typical of mountain places fit. Vetiver, cedar, amber, green pine, and sage. Thus, and in that order, we are willing to do an olfactory excursion through a lush mountain fruit set of all these species. All those that fit in a warm, magnetic perfume and whose bottle is a claim for those who want their perfume to be a claim. Like all those silver striations that surround him and that are a tribute to his iconic down jackets.

8. Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier

Eau de toilette Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier (96 euros / 125 ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

He is a sailor, he is 27 years old and has an enviable longshoreman torso. Le Male, Jean Paul Gaultier’s classic, remains unscathed and true to its essence since its birth; back in 1995. Lavender, mint, cardamom, sandalwood and cedar are just some of the ingredients of an aromatic composition as masterful as it is acclaimed by so many men. Maybe they also have to do notes of cinnamon, orange blossom or vanilla those that have managed to make this fragrance bring that touch of warmth and sweetness to the coldest winters. A bust with pectorals and abs of steel that, fortunately, resists aging. That’s why we show it to you like this: cold, cold. So that you get rid of (and that they get rid of) every time you decide to use it.

9. Sauvage Elixir by Dior

Dior Sauvage Elixir Eau de Parfum (99.99 euros / 60 ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

The rock, the night, the wolves and the Moon have been the four elements that the maison Dior to create this new version of a classic. Grapefruit, cinnamon or nutmeg make up the top notes of a perfume with which it will be impossible to go unnoticed. It is forceful, because they are not lacking either Ingredients such as licorice, vetiver, or patchouli: three types of woods that make up this kind of liquor that will intoxicate those who decide to smell the same way Johnny Depp smells, the man who puts a face back to this new best-seller signature masculine. Sophistication, magic and shine. Everything that must have that perfume that brightens your days and your winter nights.

10. Fusion d’Issey Extrême by Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake Fusion d’Issey Extrême Eau de Toilette (79.45 euros / 10ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

This is an olfactory journey into the deep sea, the extreme cold of the deep currents of the ocean spiced with the heat of all those innumerable volcanoes that remain asleep. This is Fusion d’Issey Extrême: a powerful contrast between ice and fire reflected in spices or amber; the most characteristic note of all Issey Miyake fragrances.Bergamot and mint as icy nuances against volcanic woods such as sandalwood and patchouli. It is impossible not to fall into the temptation of a perfume that results from the subtle mix between cold and heat and that is born as a result of a great concern: knowing what the power of volcanoes must smell like … in its underwater and aquatic dimension . Time to break the ice and change your perfume.

11. And Le Parfum by Yves Saint Laurent

Eau de parfum Y Le Parfum by Yves Saint Laurent (99.99 euros / 100 ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

Burning and addictive. Don’t be surprised if they ask you, repeatedly, what perfume you use. And Le Parfum is the refined version of the classic eau de toilette of the signature. A fragrance in which chords such as lavender, apple, geranium, cedar or incense converge. Notes that will add a warm touch to any of the clothing combinations you decide to use. If you are determined to change your perfume and you are looking for one with a clear winter scent, remember that this has a lot of fixation on the skin. And don’t forget, of course, to apply it at strategic points to enhance its ingredients: on the pulses. That is, to the left and right of the neck and on both wrists.

12. Bvlgari Man Terrae Esence by Bvlgari

Bvlgari Man Terrae Essence Eau de Parfum by Bvlgari (111 euros / 100 ml). NURIA SERRANO Esquire

We have already arrived. With this fragrance we crown our particular 12 peaks and we do it through a perfume that pays tribute to fertility and the richness that nature offers. A warm, woody and earthy heart fragrance, capable of conquering any olfactory peak. Citron, Calamansi, orris root and vetiver and notes of styrax. They look like ingredients from another world and they are not. All are born from the depths of the earth: the place that inspires Bvlgari Man’s latest creation. Masculinity in abundance thanks to a perfume with new notes that inevitably lead us to discover what a Mediterranean forest smells like in the early hours of the morning. morning of an autumn or winter day.

Photos: Nuria Serrano • Styling, editing and text: Juanjo Madrigal